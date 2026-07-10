Former Broncos All-Pro Urged to Come Out of Retirement

There’s something tragic about a truly great player spending their entire career on terrible teams that stretches across sports — the noble warrior giving it his all, week after week, to no avail.

The Denver Broncos version of that is embodied in 3-time NFL All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, who spent 8 seasons with the Broncos from 2016 to 2023, during which they missed the playoffs every season but have made the postseason in both of the years since Simmons was cut in a salary cap move.

Simmons played for the Atlanta Falcons in an equally miserable season to his time in Denver in 2024, didn’t have a team in 2025, then retired as a Bronco on April 29.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks Simmons, 32, should come out of retirement and come back to the Broncos, where he’d be on a true Super Bowl contender for the 1st — and likely only — time in his career.