Broncos’ $102 Million All-Pro Praised for ‘Relentless’ Style of Play

While it’s just a little early to start putting Denver Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen among the franchise’s all-time greats, it’s probably a lot closer than people might think.

The rest of the NFL is taking notice of Allen’s dominance in Denver, where he’s been since leaving the Arizona Cardinals in free agency following the 2022 season.

ESPN’s annual preseason Top 10 position rankings saw Allen make the list for the 1st time, landing at No. 8 among defensive tackles even though Allen plays multiple positions on the defensive front, with 1 NFL coordinator describing him as “relentless” in games. The rankings are compiled on votes from anonymous league executives, coaches, and scouts.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Leonard Williams took the No. 1 spot for the 1st time in his career.

“Allen finally cracked the top 10 after an impressive run in Denver,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 9. “It’s hard to ignore his pass-rush prowess, as his 131 quarterback hits since 2022 are eight more than the next-closest player, Myles Garrett. And Allen’s 117 pressures during that span rank third most among interior defensive linemen. He can finish the backfield too, with 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Allen is known more for that get-off than his ability to stop the run, as he’ll occasionally give up yards by shooting a gap to try to make a play in the backfield. But he’s not incapable as a run stopper, either. The Broncos were pleased with his performance in that area last season.”

Zach Allen on 2nd Contract With Broncos

Allen originally came to the Broncos on a 3-year, $47.75 million contract in March 2023, but the Broncos moved quickly to sign him to another deal in August 2025, when he signed a 4-year, $102 million contract extension.

If Allen continues his current tear, that could end up being a tremendous savings for the Broncos. He’s a 2-time NFL All-Pro — each of the last 2 seasons — and earned Pro Bowl honors for the 1st time in 2025.

Allen, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 65 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft. He learned the ins and outs of the pro game from 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt over 4 seasons with Arizona before coming to the Broncos.

2 Honors in 1 Day: Zach Allen Also on NFL Top 100

The same day Allen landed on ESPN’s Top 10 list for defensive tackles, he also landed on the NFL’s annual preseason Top 100, coming in at No. 73 overall.

“What a day for Zach Allen,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on July 9.

“Zach Allen continues to be the most underappreciated defensive player in the league,” Sleeper Broncos wrote on its official X account. “Should be higher (in rankings) but much deserved for one of the best defensive players in the league.”

Broncos cornerback and 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year landed in the No. 1 spot for cornerbacks for the 3rd consecutive season.

“Aside from PS2, Zach Allen is the best and most important defensive player,” Mile High Singh wrote on his official X account.

“Zach Allen is closer to the #1 DT in the NFL than he is the 10th,” Swipa Cam wrote on his official X account. “I don’t think people quite know how historically dominant he has been over the last two years as a pass rusher. Like Aaron Donald numbers.”