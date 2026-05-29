Broncos Get Bad News on Super Bowl LXI Odds

While the NFL is a “What Have You Done For Me Lately?” business, what the Denver Broncos last did seems to set them up as Super Bowl favorites — or at least legitimate contenders — in 2026.

The oddsmakers think differently, which is perhaps a direct reflection of the uncertainty surrounding the return of quarterback Bo Nix from a fractured ankle suffered in last season’s AFC Divisional Round.

According to Bet365, the Broncos have the 13th-best odds (+2000) to win Super Bowl LXI on February 14th at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams, who will host the Super Bowl, are the betting favorites at +750, and the Broncos are behind 2 teams in their own division with the Kansas City Chiefs (+1500) and the Los Angeles Chargers (+1600).

The Broncos went 14-3 in the 2025 regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. They advanced to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost at home to the New England Patriots — a game played without Nix.

“The Broncos are outside the top 10 in Super Bowl odds,” DNVR Broncos wrote on its official X account. “Low or fair?”

The Broncos have made the playoffs each of the last 2 seasons after an 8-year drought following their last Super Bowl win after the 2015 season.

Over/Under Win Totals for Broncos Dismal

DraftKings put the Broncos on notice in February with the release of its first over/under win total projections for 2026, tabbing the Broncos at 9.5 wins (-110).

Even more confusing? The Broncos return almost every significant starter on both sides of the ball.

Perhaps the final slap in the face came with 2 more projections in the AFC West Division — the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both at 10.5 wins.

The Chiefs went 6-11 in 2025 while the Chargers went 11-6.

“I mean … the Chiefs will get back Patrick Mahomes after his injury, and the Chargers had some injuries they dealt with, as well,” ESPN’s Damien Woody said in February. “But that seems pretty low for the Broncos … the AFC West is going to be a battle.”

Nix’s Ankle Recovery With Own Twists & Turns

Longtime backup Jarrett Stidham found himself starting in Nix’s place in his first real game action in 2 years in the AFC Championship Game. He struggled playing through a snowstorm in the 2nd half, and his fumble deep in Denver territory set up New England’s only touchdown.

Originally projected to miss just 4-6 weeks of surgery at the end of January, Nix had a surprise, follow-up surgery on his ankle in April that now promises to keep him out until possibly the start of training camp.

Stidham is back for his 4th season as a backup and 3rd season as the backup to Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“This was a big talking point in Denver because everybody was going ‘He’s ahead of schedule’ from (owner) Greg Penner to (head coach) Sean Payton to (general manager) George Paton,” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer said in April. “Everything is perfectly fine. Easy procedure … and then he has a 2nd procedure, and it slides him back a little bit. But he’ll be on the field in June, and he’ll be full-go in July, so when training camp starts, he should be right there.”