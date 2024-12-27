Broncos Super Bowl Champion Gets Good News After Major Announcement

The Denver Broncos rank second in the NFL in sacks ahead of their Week 17 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. Teams can never have enough pass rushers, though, and former Broncos EDGE Shaquil Barrett could be a low-risk signing to bolster the group.

Barrett signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency during the 2024 offseason. But he has not played in a game for them.

He retired in July but applied for reinstatement in November.

“The Miami Dolphins are waiving former Pro-Bowl edge rusher Shaq Barrett from the Reserve Retired list today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on December 26. “Barrett can play again this season if he clears waivers Friday. If another team claims him, then Barrett would be ineligible to play the rest of this season.”

Barrett joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He won a Super Bowl with the club following that season.

He signed a one-year, $4 million pact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. In 2021, Barrett inked a four-year, $68 million extension to stay with the Bucs after helping them win a Super Bowl following the 2020 regular season.

According to Over The Cap, Barrett has earned $77.8 million in his career.

Shaquil Barrett’s Agent Sends Message Afteer Ex-Broncos EDGE Secures Release

“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” Barrett’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said per Schefter. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”

Barrett shared a heartfelt post on Instagram announcing his retirement after nine seasons and two Pro Bowl trips in addition to his Super Bowl wins.

“It’s time for me to hang it up,” Barrett wrote in the post in July. “It’s been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I’m ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch ’em. Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work time, and consistency required to reach them. I’m ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. IK to some it’ll be a surprise but I’ve been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear than it is now.”

The Dolphins originally opted not to release Barrett, with Miami head coach Mike McDaniel noting he was surprised by the pass rusher’s decision to unretire.

Rosenhaus declared that Barrett was fully healthy during an interview with Josh Moser on December 2. The agent said that he had been in contact with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier but came away from the situation “frustrated.”

Broncos Not 1 Team Shaquil Barrett Would Play For After Unretiring

The Broncos do not need Barrett. They have breakout star Nik Bonitto and bookend Jonathon Cooper supported by youngsters Dondrea Tillman and rookie Jonah Elliss. However, the group lacks experience and could use more depth.

A reunion appears unlikely, though.

“It is one scenario that might be able to bring me out of retirement; like a perfect, perfect scenario. But I don’t think it’s going to happen, so, and I’m not expecting it to happen,” Barrett told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” in August. “If it happens, I’ll let y’all know. But I don’t want to put it out there, nah.

“I’m really happy with my decision to not play football no more. But, yeah, it’s one perfect scenario that could happen.”

Barrett said it was “one team” he would unretire for and that he played for them before. He also said that decision would have nothing to do with a Super Bowl. However, Adams pressed until Barrett said it was the Buccaneers after they supported him through the death of his daughter.

Barrett could be a low-cost depth add to give the Broncos another option to rush the passer

That would be big with the slate of QBs they could face in the postseason. It seems he is destined to rejoin the Buccaneers if anyone, though.