Broncos Former First-Round Draft Pick Chosen for ‘Breakout’ Season

The Denver Broncos have brought former first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron along relatively slowly so far.

His time may be coming, though.

Barron was a polarizing pick for the Broncos in real time, but his talent was unquestioned. In that sense, his arc after the Broncos selected him has been more intriguing than his landing in Denver in the first place.

Broncos’ Jahdae Barron Picked for Breakout Season

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang noted that the Broncos’ stacked cornerback room “left little opportunity” for Barron, who started five of 17 games in Year 1, but he could have a “breakout” in 2026.

Rang noted the group is “headlined” by 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

“The Broncos boast one of the NFL’s best cornerback rooms. Denver’s ‘other’ starter on the outside — Riley Moss — led the NFL in pass breakups (19) a year ago and nickel corner Ja’Quan McMillan is also very good,” Rang wrote on August 12.

“The former Thorpe Award winner and No. 20 overall pick is simply too good not to see the field more often in 2026. I think Barron could beat out Moss on the outside this year and, even if not, certainly leaves Denver in an excellent position with the latter in the final year of his own rookie deal.”

Barron, the 20th overall pick of the 2025 draft, ranked 53rd in defensive snap share among rookies in 2025, per Stathead.

His 29.7% snap share ranks 740th all-time.

Broncos Biding Time With Former First-Round Draft Pick

Barron earned a role in the Broncos’ sub-packages. More specifically, they would match him up against opposing tight ends in dime looks last season. However, their plans for him clearly extend beyond a bit role.

The Broncos face a bit of a conundrum with McMillian and Moss. McMillian is also in the final year of his contract.

Barron notably falls right in between McMillian and Moss physically, at least in terms of height.

The Broncos list Moss at 6 feet and 193 pounds. McMillian is 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds. Barron, meanwhile, is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. How that factors into the Broncos’ decision-making is unclear, but it does not simplify it.

The Broncos also have a good thing going, ranking second overall, third in scoring, and seventh against the pass defensively.

Teams can be slow to disrupt winning situations, especially for a relative unknown.

Still, the Broncos made a significant investment in Barron. Their approach with him has provided few hints about what the future may hold for him in their stingy defense. That may not come until the Broncos are forced into a decision.

Broncos Have Good Problem

That the Broncos have not been forced to turn to Barron, and thus have been allowed to groom him as they see fit, is a net positive for the organization.

They have certainly cut their evaluation window, with Barron one year closer to a contract decision. But that is a small price to pay to have and mold a player the team apparently views as a potential starter while having them available as needed off the bench.

That is not even factoring in the high injury rate players face in the NFL.

Barron’s role with the Broncos this coming season is worth monitoring. They can enjoy the luxury of having him waiting in the wings for the time being.