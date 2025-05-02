Broncos Barron Should Make Broncos Defense Elite

Broncos upgraded at cornerback position

The Denver Broncos had one of the top defenses in the NFL last season. They were ranked 7th in the league in total defense and the rush defense was ranked 4th in the league last season. Unfortunately, for the Broncos they were ranked near the bottom in pass defense as they were 19th in the league.

The Broncos have one of the top cornerbacks in the league in Patrick Surtain however going into the draft they knew they would need to upgrade the position opposite to him. The Broncos drafted Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 20th selection in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award last season in college football as the nation’s best defensive back. Barron is excited to be a Bronco however he thought he would be selected higher in the draft.

“I thought I could end up at every pick,” Barron said. “So, I was just sitting there, just waiting. My mom asked me around pick 17, like where was my head at? I told her I was at peace, I was fine, and I’m blessed and it’s going to come.”

Barron brings versatility to Broncos defense

Barron played all over the field for the Longhorns last season as he lined up a cornerback, nickelback, and safety throughout the course of the season.

“It wasn’t a big task, it was a mental and physical thing,” Barron said. “Nickel and dime was more of a physical thing, corner and safety was more mental. They prepared me well, just from my practice reps, just kind of throwing me into the fire … not only understanding each position, but what each position needs to go from A to B.”

General manager/CEO Geg Peener and head coach Sean Payton were very impressed with the instincts as a player. They both feel like they got the best player in the draft.

“[Payton and I] couldn’t stop watching him,” Paton said. “Just the instincts and participation, route awareness, zone coverage, really sticking to [his] man, don’t give up any completions.

“This guy’s good in the run game, a really good tackler, really good blitzer. He plays all over the field. He just kind of fits everything we’re looking for in a player.”

“When you help your defense, you help your quarterback as well,” Payton said, who added, “Let’s not bypass the crystal for a blender if we need a blender.”

The defense should help the offense this season by creating more turnovers and forcing better field position. With the addition of Barron the Bronco’s defense should go from good to elite as they added a premier player to a premier position. It’s also important to remember that the Broncos must play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense twice a season.

Barron is looking forward to getting to work with his teammates and soaking in all the new information to make him a better player.

“I soak a lot of information in from coaches,” Barron said. “I think when you just have a clear mind and a steady seat, it allows you to do anything better.”