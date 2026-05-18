Broncos’ Former 3rd-Round Pick Called ‘Best Kept Secret’ in AFC East

If Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich winds up with a lengthy NFL career, he will probably have the Denver Broncos to thank for it.
That’s because it’s the Broncos who decided Dulcich wasn’t worth keeping on the roster when they waived the former 3rd-round pick in 2024 — and did so despite having arguably the worst tight ends room in the NFL.
Over the last 2 years, Dulcich has used that rejection as motivation, and could now be on the verge of stardom.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Dulcich the “Best Kept Secret” for the Miami Dolphins in 2026 after the 6-foot-4, 245-pound former UCLA star brought his career back to life in 2025 with 26 receptions for 335 yards and 1 touchdown in 10 games.
Coincidentally, it was the final 10 games of the regular season for the Dolphins.
“Dulcich has had a number of false starts to his career despite the requisite athleticism and playmaking ability to become a dynamic target,” Sobleski wrote. “The veteran tight end did finish third on the Dolphins last season with 333 receiving yards. Miami still drafted a pair of tight ends, but Will Kacmarek is primarily an in-line blocker and Seydou Traore is a developmental fifth-round option. Furthermore, the Dolphins’ wide receivers remain highly suspect. However, Dulcich began to show serious potential during Miami’s final six games.”
Greg Dulcich: Walk-On, All-Pac-12, NFL Draft Pick
Dulcich went from a walk-on at UCLA to a 2-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection with 68 receptions for 1,242 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over his final two seasons.
He left school with 1 year of eligibility remaining to enter the draft and caught the Broncos’ attention after running the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.
“Dulcich is a long-legged, duck-footed runner who is faster than he looks, averaging 17.6 yards per catch for his career,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He can improve as a route-runner but might have three-level potential as a pass-catcher. He’s urgent and determined, adding extra yardage after the catch. He has a decent catch radius and tracks it well, but lacks desired body control for tougher catch adjustments down the field.”
Dulcich had 33 receptions for 411 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie in 2022, but only played 2 games in 2023 with a hamstring injury.
Broncos Decide Greg Dulcich Isn’t Worth the Wait
Dulcich’s time with the Broncos came to an unceremonious end when he was waived in November 2024 after being a healthy scratch for 8 consecutive games and ineffective in the 4 games he did play in.
The New York Giants picked him up on waivers the day after he was dropped by the Broncos and he played 5 games for them to end the season. Dulcich wound up on the practice squad for Miami in 2025 before being bumped up to the active roster and shining down the stretch.
The Dolphins saw enough of those 10 games to sign him to a 1-year, $3.25 million contract in March — the most job security Dulcich can say he’s had in his entire career.
There’s some irony to the Broncos letting Dulcich go and seeing him thrive, because they were terrible at tight end in 2024 and again in 2025, despite signing 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a 2-year, $23 million free-agent contract.
Broncos’ Former 3rd-Round Pick Called ‘Best Kept Secret’ in AFC East