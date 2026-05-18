Broncos’ Former 3rd-Round Pick Called ‘Best Kept Secret’ in AFC East

If Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich winds up with a lengthy NFL career, he will probably have the Denver Broncos to thank for it.

That’s because it’s the Broncos who decided Dulcich wasn’t worth keeping on the roster when they waived the former 3rd-round pick in 2024 — and did so despite having arguably the worst tight ends room in the NFL.

Over the last 2 years, Dulcich has used that rejection as motivation, and could now be on the verge of stardom.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Dulcich the “Best Kept Secret” for the Miami Dolphins in 2026 after the 6-foot-4, 245-pound former UCLA star brought his career back to life in 2025 with 26 receptions for 335 yards and 1 touchdown in 10 games.

Coincidentally, it was the final 10 games of the regular season for the Dolphins.