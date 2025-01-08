Broncos Given Top-10 Odds to Trade for $90 Million Champion After Comments

The Denver Broncos are one of several teams that have been mentioned in connection to a potential blockbuster offseason trade for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, the No. 1 player in the league entering the 2024 season, as voted by his peers, turned heads with his comments following the Dolphins’ loss to the New York Jets in Week 18. With his team eliminated following the Broncos’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill vented.

He said he was “opening the door” for himself to be traded away from the Dolphins.

That is where the Broncos – and a slew of the other 31 teams – came into focus as potential trade destinations for the former Super Bowl champion Chief.

The Chiefs – who drafted Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft – were also on that list. And in most cases, they had better odds at landing Hill in a trade. The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared a graphic of odds from SportsBetting.ag giving the Broncos 12-1 odds.

Those are long-shot odds, but still the seventh-best in the field.

The Broncos did not even appear on some outlets, underscoring the general idea that Hill coming to Denver is far-fetched.

Others, though, had their odds ranked higher than SportsBetting.ag in terms of percentage.

Tyreek Hill Clears Air With Dolphins Brass

Hill lamented the injury-induced absences by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and how it made the season more challenging. Hill missed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2019.

“Whenever you’re missing your franchise player, it kind of suck,” Hill told reporters on January 5.

“I just got to do what’s best for me and my family, dog. If that’s here or that’s wherever the case may be. I’m going to open that door for myself, dog. As I’m opening the door like, ‘I’m out,’ bro. So it was great playing here, but you know I – at the end of the day, bro, I got to do what’s best for my career and best – because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

However, following a meeting with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, the executive announced Hill made no formal trade request.

“May not like me but you will respect 10 [peace sign emoji],” Hill posted on X on January 7.

Hill, who turns 31 in March, is in Year 1 of a three-year, $90 million contract extension. The deal has cap hits of $27.7 million in 2025 and $51.9 million in 2026. There is also a $12.3 million hit in 2027; a “void” year on the back end of the deal.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on the financial ramifications of Hill’s decision to pull himself from the season finale amid the Broncos’ blowout of the Chiefs in Week 18.

The Dolphins could void Hill’s remaining $27.6 million in guarantees or seek repayment.

“As one source with extensive personnel evaluation experience put it on Monday, he’s still worth that kind of money but he’s definitely not as good as he used to be,” Florio wrote in the article published on January 6.

Marvin Mims Could Make Tyreek Hill Trade Uneccesary for Broncos

Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $54.8 million in cap space during the 2025 offseason. Some of that will go toward other positions in free agency and extensions. The Broncos can fit Hill in under the cap.

This Heavy Sports trade pitch follows recent examples, including Hill’s trade from the Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022.

Broncos get:

Tyreek Hill

Chiefs get:

2025 first-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick

2026 sixth-round pick

For a receiver of Hill’s caliber, the framework for a potential trade starts with a first-round pick, which is easier to justify if the pick is in toward the end. However, the Dolphins could have to accept slightly less than they gave up to acquire Hill.

He is three years older and will be moving on to his third team.

The Chiefs traded him before having to pay him like the Dolphins did, with his high salary also a potential counterpoint in negotiations.

Former second-round pick Marvin Mims has a skill set similar enough to Hill’s that it makes sense for the Broncos to stick with him rather than trade for the veteran. The Broncos were one of the youngest teams in the league this season, per Bookies.com’s Bill Speros on January 6.

Like Hill, Mims was an All-Pro as a rookie. Both players made the list as return men, not their natural receiver position.

Hill was more involved as a receiver during his rookie season than Mims was in his.

However, the latter took significant strides toward making a consistent mark on offense as the 2024 season went on. He also maintained his return duties. It makes sense for the Broncos to keep developing Mims, who turns 23 in March, with Bo Nix rather than trade for Hill.