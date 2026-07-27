Broncos’ ‘Biggest Weakness’ Singled Out Before Training Camp

As the Denver Broncos head into training camp as Super Bowl contenders, it’s easy to see that much of their success over the last 2 seasons has come from having 1 of the NFL’s elite defenses.

That’s why it might come as a bit of a surprise that the Broncos are being called out for their biggest weakness on the eve of training camp as being on the defensive side of the ball, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singling out Denver’s inside linebackers as that weak link.

“The Broncos’ roster doesn’t have any truly glaring holes … it could, however, use some additional depth at inside linebacker,” Knox wrote on July 27. “Justin Strnad, who received a three-year extension this offseason, is a solid starter but will also turn 30 next month. Alex Singleton is serviceable but is too often a liability in coverage (122.9 opposing passer rating last season). The depth behind those two, headlined by Jordan Turner, Karene Reid, and rookie seventh-round pick Red Murdock, is suspect.”

Broncos Inside LBs Took Beating Over Summer

It’s not the 1st time someone has taken shots at the Broncos’ inside linebackers this offseason — they’ve been a popular punching bag on a team where the obvious biggest weakness is at tight end.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicted a worst-case scenario for the Broncos in 2026 with a big focus on the inside linebackers.

“Defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers is gone,” Davenport wrote. “Edge-rusher Jonathon Cooper could face league discipline after multiple off-field incidents … and any suspension would be a major blow to Denver’s pass rush. The Broncos linebackers are tough and experienced, but they aren’t elite talents. It’s not that hard to envision at least a minor backslide defensively this year, and for a team with its sights set on the Super Bowl, any step in wrong direction is cause for concern.”

The Broncos tried to find an elite inside linebacker outside of their own halls before the 2025 season with a 3-year, $31.5 million free-agent contract for Dre Greenlaw — a player they cut after just 1 disappointing season.

Denver doubled down on players already on the roster at inside linebacker in 2026, re-signing Alex Singleton (2 years, $15 million) and Justin Strnad (3 years, $18 million), who slot in as their starters.

Justin Strnad: 1st Opportunity as Full-Time Starter

The Broncos are finally giving Strnad a chance to become a full-time starter in 2026 — and also giving him $10 million in guaranteed money in his new deal.

Strnad, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 178 overall) by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL draft out of Wake Forest and missed his entire rookie season with a wrist injury. In the 5 seasons since, he has played in 83 out of 85 regular-season games, including 16 of 21 career starts in the last 2 seasons as the Broncos have become an elite defense.

“The Broncos are bringing back a key member of their defense,” The Athletic’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on March 8. “LB Justin Strnad is returning to Denver on a 3-year deal worth 18 million with 10 million guaranteed. 5.1 million is guaranteed at signing per sources. A smart player that had options elsewhere.”

The deal for Strnad came just 1 day before the beginning of the free agency cycle.

“Denver is doing work before free agency to keep their guys,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote.