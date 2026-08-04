Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix Hit With Warning From NFL Insiders

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix earned a significant promotion in the eyes of NFL coaches and executives, but the praise came with a clear warning entering his third season.

Nix rose from the middle of Tier 3 in 2025 to No. 18 overall and the verge of Tier 2 in Mike Sando’s annual quarterback survey for The Athletic. The ranking followed a season in which Nix led the NFL with seven game-winning drives and helped Denver claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Still, several evaluators questioned whether Nix can consistently carry Denver when he is forced to win from the pocket.

“There is nothing where you are like, ‘This guy is going to single-handedly put it on his shoulders and beat you,’” one defensive coordinator told The Athletic. “He manages, picks his spots, gets a scramble, makes enough plays to win.”

That assessment captures the challenge facing Nix in 2026. NFL insiders clearly believe he is improving, but some remain unconvinced that Denver’s success is driven primarily by its quarterback rather than the Broncos’ defense and Sean Payton’s offensive structure.

NFL Insiders Credit Bo Nix’s Late-Game Success

Nix’s placement was not a dismissal of his progress.

He moved close to Tier 2 after debuting in the middle of Tier 3 last year, and one head coach even placed him in Tier 1. Another defensive coach argued that Nix already belongs in the second tier.

“Nix is a 2 for sure,” the coach said. “He can make all the off-balance throws. He is perfect for Sean because he can handle Sean ripping his ass.”

Evaluators also praised Nix’s confidence, command and ability to perform in pressure situations.

“Good player, dynamic, can run a little bit,” one executive said. “He plays big in big moments.”

The seven game-winning drives support that evaluation. Nix repeatedly delivered when Denver needed late scores, providing evidence that the moment does not overwhelm him.

The concern is that his aggressive style can work in both directions.

“But just as easily as he can win games for you, he can lose games for you,” the executive added.

That volatility helped keep Nix outside Tier 2 despite the Broncos’ success.

Evaluators Question Broncos’ Pocket Passing Game

The most pointed criticism involved the way Denver constructed its passing offense around Nix.

Nix led the NFL in pass attempts, but evaluators did not view him as one of the league’s most dangerous pure passers. One offensive coordinator pointed to Denver’s use of run-pass options, screens, bubble passes and movement throws.

“The passing game is not him operating from the pocket necessarily,” the coordinator said. “There are a bunch of RPO throws, screens, bubbles and then the movement throws. It seems like they are worried about him, too, consistently winning from the pocket.”

That does not mean those plays should count against Nix. Payton’s responsibility is to build an offense around his quarterback’s strengths, and Nix’s mobility gives Denver options that many teams do not have.

His ability to escape pressure, extend plays and throw while moving is part of what makes him effective.

But the comments show what Nix must prove to change his standing around the league. Evaluators want to see whether he can consistently diagnose defenses, create explosive plays and control games when opponents limit his movement and force him to operate inside the pocket.

The Broncos’ strong defense also shapes the perception of their quarterback.

“They are as good as they are largely because their defense is as good as it is,” the executive said, “and Sean Payton does a nice job helping him make plays within his skill set.”

Davis Webb’s New Role Raises the Stakes for Nix

Nix will face that test under a slightly different offensive arrangement in 2026.

Payton has passed play-calling responsibilities to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb, creating another variable as Nix enters his third season. Webb has worked closely with Nix, but Payton’s decision means Denver’s quarterback will no longer have the head coach personally directing every play.

That transition could give Nix an opportunity to demonstrate greater control of the offense.

He is also participating fully in training camp after undergoing ankle surgery in January. His health is especially important because his mobility remains the trait opponents appear to respect most.

“The one thing we were worried about was his legs,” the defensive coordinator said.

The Athletic noted a possible historical comparison with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr rose from a 3.11 average vote in his first appearance to 2.62 in his second, similar to Nix’s progression. Carr then jumped to seventh overall before later regressing.

Nix’s trajectory remains unwritten.

His jump toward Tier 2 shows that he has already changed opinions around the NFL. His late-game play, command and fit with Payton have established him as more than a quarterback being protected by his surroundings.

The warning from league insiders is that the next step will require more.

To enter the NFL’s upper quarterback class, Nix must show he can do more than manage Denver’s offense, create with his legs and capitalize on favorable situations. He must prove he can take control when the structure breaks down and the Broncos need him to win from the pocket.