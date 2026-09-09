Denver Broncos Star Bo Nix’s Brother Caleb Is Making a Name for Himself in College Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has plenty to prepare for with another NFL season underway, but he still found time to celebrate his younger brother’s success on the college football field.

Nix shared a Jacksonville State graphic featuring younger brother Caleb Nix to his Instagram Story on September 8. The graphic recognized Caleb as a defensive player of the week, another sign of the Jacksonville State safety beginning to establish a name of his own after spending much of his football life connected to his famous older brother.

Caleb’s latest recognition follows a big performance in Jacksonville State’s 49-7 win over Eastern Kentucky on September 5. The fifth-year safety intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown, while also recording five tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

For Broncos fans who want to know more about the quarterback’s younger brother, Heavy has a full breakdown of Caleb Nix: 5 Fast Facts About Denver Broncos Star Bo Nix’s Younger Brother.

Bo Nix’s Brother Has Become a Playmaker at Jacksonville State

Caleb’s pick-six against Eastern Kentucky wasn’t an isolated highlight.

The 6-foot, 202-pound safety transferred to Jacksonville State after beginning his college career at Clemson and broke out during the 2025 season. He played in all 14 games, finishing with 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. His four interceptions tied for the Conference USA lead.

Caleb was particularly dangerous after forcing turnovers.

He accumulated a Jacksonville State-record 191 interception return yards in 2025 and scored twice on defense, including a 93-yard interception return against UTEP and a 45-yard fumble return against Delaware. He also earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks during November.

That season earned him first-team All-Conference USA honors.

His profile has continued rising entering 2026. Caleb was one of 35 defensive backs named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors college football’s top defensive back. He also landed on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to college football’s outstanding defensive player.

That makes Bo’s Instagram repost more than simply a big brother celebrating a family member. Caleb is beginning to generate legitimate national recognition of his own.

Football Success Runs Throughout the Nix Family

The brothers took very different routes to their current positions.

Bo became one of college football’s most recognizable quarterbacks during stops at Auburn and Oregon before the Broncos selected him with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

Caleb, meanwhile, was a quarterback himself at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, before eventually transitioning to defense in college. Jacksonville State lists him as a fifth-year safety from Phenix City.

Their father, Patrick Nix, also played quarterback at Auburn and later went into coaching. Jacksonville State notes that Patrick previously served as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks. Caleb’s official biography also lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson as his brother.

Heavy has previously covered the family’s close relationship. Bo appeared alongside Patrick, Caleb and Johnson in a 2025 video in which the Broncos quarterback discussed maintaining perspective away from football.

Now Caleb is creating his own highlights.

After producing three defensive touchdowns across the 2025 season and Jacksonville State’s first two games of 2026, Caleb has shown a knack for turning takeaways into points. And with Bo sharing his latest recognition to his own Instagram audience, Broncos fans are getting an increasingly familiar look at another member of the Nix family making plays on Saturdays.