Broncos’ Bo Nix Reveals How He Stays Mentally ‘In Check’ Despite Early Success

Bo Nix had a substantially better season than many would have expected when he was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in April 2024.

Head coach, Sean Payton, once again showed why he is one of the elite offensive minds in the NFL as he bought the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

And much of the good work that came from Payton’s offense stemmed from the strong steps the rookie Nix took in his first year, acclimatizing himself to the new offensive system well and (almost) hitting the ground running. Over the course of his first season, Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a very respectable 93.3 passer rating.

Broncos’ Franchise QB Not Letting Success Get To His Head

Whilst many would have assumed that his early success in the league would have got to his head, they would have to think again, as Mike Klis of 9NEWS revealed an interesting tidbit from Nix’s media availability on Thursday.

Bo Nix gets it:

“I have a buddy on the team and we tell each other, ‘You’re still a nobody, you haven’t done anything yet.’ We have a lot to prove, and we have a lot to go out there and do.

Bo Nix And ‘Buddy’ Helping Each Other Stay Grounded Ahead Of Critical Second Season

It is not clear who the former Oregon star’s “buddy” is, who is actively being forced to call Bo Nix a “nobody”; although some online have speculated it could be draft-class mate, Troy Franklin, but it is certainly not something you hear quarterbacks saying to themselves and others.

Some are prone to unavoidable ego-highs that lead to a sense of complacency, whilst others maintain a fierce chip on their shoulder, fuelling the entirety of their career, like GOAT, Tom Brady.

Evidently, Nix needs to make sure that he does not get too comfortable in his role after his initial strong returns in year one as he seeks to avoided the dreaded “sophomore slump” in year two.

And it is credit to him of being aware enough of how his mind works in order to make sure that he does not let himself get too comfortable with his – admittedly impressive – work last season.