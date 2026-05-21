Bo Nix Injury News Emerges Months Before Broncos Season Starts: Exclusive

The Denver Broncos are looking to pick up where the team left off after a deep playoff run, but all eyes are on Bo Nix’s status as the quarterback sustained an ankle injury that sidelined him for the AFC Championship. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Broncos Pro Bowler Garett Bolles provided an update on Nix’s return timeline, the team’s offseason and his partnership with USAA ahead of Memorial Day.

Bolles confirmed that Nix will be ready for training camp and is on track to play Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I didn’t truly know (about Nix’s injury) until he was in the locker room with his family and then they told me to come over and he was in the corner,” Bolles told Heavy Sports regarding Nix’s injury during an exclusive interview. “So it’s just devastating and broke my heart. Made me sick to my stomach.

“But knowing Bo and his family, they’re phenomenal people and his body heals like a champion. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing what he’s doing. He’s healthy. He’ll be ready to rock and roll when we need him to rock and roll,” Bolles continued.

“… Yep, he’ll be ready to rock and roll (for training camp). That’s for sure.”

Bo Nix & Wife, Izzy Nix, Celebrated the Birth of Their 1st Baby During Broncos Offseason

Bolles is coming off the best season of his career with several notable milestones. The offensive lineman was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time during his career.

As for Nix, Bolles noted that the quarterback and his wife, Izzy Nix, just welcomed their first child to the world. Nix also recently posted a video of himself running, providing good news on his recovery.

“He just had a baby,” Bolles explained. “So all the quality time that he’s spending with his wife and his baby, which is the most important thing at this time anyway, is the most important thing for him. It’s going to help him heal faster.

“So talked to him. He’s in great spirits. You know, with Bo, he’s not too high with the highs or too low with the lows.”

Broncos Star Garett Bolles Partnered With USAA to Honor Veterans Ahead of Memorial Day

With Memorial Day approaching, Bolles is using the break from football to give back. During an event in Colorado Springs, Bolles spent time with veterans who served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars ahead of their trip to Washington D.C. via the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado.

As part of the trip, veterans travel to Washington D.C. to see memorials built in their honor thanks to USAA.

“My grandpa served in the Korean War,” Bolles explained. “So to be able to go there a couple weeks ago to talk to war veterans from the Korean and Vietnam War and their families and getting ready to watch them take this flight this Memorial Day weekend to go see the memorial back in D.C. is truly a blessing and honor.

“… That’s such an emotional thing for me because I’m like, so you’re telling me you took all these people, 50 people and their families. Got them all right medically. Checked them all out so that on this flight that’s going to happen in a couple of days to D.C. and you get to watch them just put a smile on their face thinking like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to go. They’re going to shut me down,’ Bolles added.

“Which a lot of other resources have. But USAA was like, no, we got you. Come on.”