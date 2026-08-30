Denver Broncos React to Bo Nix’s Cut Day Message

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix offered a short sendoff to his summer work as Denver reached one of the NFL calendar’s biggest transition points.

Nix posted a carousel of training camp photos to Instagram on August 30 with a two-word caption: “Gone camping.” Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle quickly responded, “There goes that man,” while edge rusher Nik Bonitto added a fire emoji.

The timing gave the post some added significance. Denver finished its preseason Saturday, and the Broncos now face the NFL’s 6 p.m. ET deadline on August 30 to trim their roster to 53 players.

For Nix, the photos also serve as something of a snapshot of a summer in which Denver’s starting quarterback appeared ready to move past offseason health questions and toward his third NFL season.

Bo Nix Said ‘Nothing’s Holding Me Back’ During Broncos Camp

Nix entered camp with his health among the natural points of attention, but he offered a strong assessment of his condition early in August.

“I feel great,” Nix told the Broncos’ official website on August 1. “I feel normal. Nothing’s holding me back.”

Nix added that he felt he was “a little bit ahead” of where he had been at the same point the previous year. Head coach Sean Payton also credited Denver’s player health and performance staff for its work with the quarterback.

Those comments were accompanied by encouraging work on the field.

During the second open practice of camp, Nix connected with Waddle during seven-on-seven work before making multiple plays outside the pocket in team drills. Payton called Nix’s ability to create off schedule “one of his superpowers.”

That matters because Denver spent the summer trying to build more explosive potential around its quarterback — and Waddle’s addition gave Nix one of the NFL’s most dangerous speed threats.

Jaylen Waddle & Bo Nix Showed Their Big-Play Potential

Waddle’s Instagram response carries a little more weight after what the two showed together during camp.

At Denver’s final open training camp practice on August 19, Nix launched a pass roughly 60 yards downfield to Waddle for a touchdown. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II later described the receiver as the type of player capable of turning a five-yard reception into a 70-yard score.

That is one of the more intriguing pieces of Denver’s offensive outlook entering the regular season.

Nix already demonstrated that he can extend plays and attack beyond the short areas of the field. Adding Waddle’s speed gives the Broncos another way to punish defenses when protection holds up or Nix buys additional time outside the pocket.

And now the evaluation portion of the summer is essentially giving way to roster construction.

The NFL’s cutdown deadline requires every team to reach a maximum of 53 players on its active/inactive list Sunday. Waiver claims follow on August 31 as teams begin putting together their practice squads and making additional roster adjustments.

Nix doesn’t have to worry about his own place on that roster.

The bigger question is what the finalized group around him will look like when Denver turns its attention completely toward the regular season.

His Instagram post offered a fitting marker between those stages.

Camp produced the pictures. Cut day determines which Broncos will be alongside Nix for what comes next.