Bo Nix’s 4-Word Message Comes With Warning for Broncos

The Denver Broncos have looked awfully comfortable at home.

Bo Nix apparently agrees.

After Denver erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams, Nix posted a series of photos from Empower Field at Mile High on Instagram with a four-word caption:

“No place like home.”

There certainly hasn’t been through three games.

Denver has won both of its home games this season and climbed to 2-1 following its dramatic victory over Los Angeles. Now comes a considerably different challenge for Nix and the Broncos.

They have to leave.

Denver travels to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on October 4, beginning a two-game road swing that will also include an AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

And Nix’s early home-road numbers make his Instagram message particularly timely.

Bo Nix Has Had a Much Different Season Away From Denver

The sample size is tiny. The difference isn’t.

Nix has completed 39 of 65 passes for 474 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions across Denver’s two home games this season, good for an 85.0 passer rating.

His lone road start came against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nix finished that game 17-of-28 for only 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He averaged 4.7 yards per attempt, took four sacks and finished with a 69.2 passer rating. He also fumbled three times, losing one.

Denver lost 31-10.

That doesn’t establish some sweeping home-road problem for Nix. He played eight road games in 2025 and finished those appearances with 1,663 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating.

But it does make Sunday’s trip to San Francisco an interesting measuring stick.

The Broncos have spent the past two weeks demonstrating that they can recover when things go wrong.

Against the 49ers, they’d rather not have to.

Broncos Know Their Slow Starts Cannot Continue

Denver’s comeback against Los Angeles was impressive precisely because the hole was so deep.

The Broncos trailed 16-0 at halftime before exploding for 30 points after the break. Nix ultimately scored the winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

It was also another reminder of a problem Denver has spent this week discussing openly.

The Broncos have emphasized getting off to faster starts, and Nix pointed specifically to staying out of difficult third-down situations and finding better balance offensively. Sean Payton has similarly stressed the need for continued improvement as Denver enters October.

San Francisco isn’t an ideal opponent for another experiment in late-game survival.

The 49ers are 3-0, while Brock Purdy enters the matchup with an NFL-leading 133.1 passer rating.

Denver can take some confidence from recent history. Since Nix became the starter, the Broncos are 7-1 in October, and Payton is 10-3 in October during his Denver tenure.

But Sunday’s test is different.

Nix was right: there has been no place like home for these Broncos.

Now Denver gets to find out what happens when home isn’t an option.