Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Sends Strong Message About Broncos QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has faced plenty of questions about the team’s inconsistent offense through the first five weeks of the 2026 season. But one opposing head coach is offering a much more flattering assessment of the third-year quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had high praise for Nix during his October 14 press conference, one day before the teams meet on Thursday Night Football.

Macdonald was asked about Nix’s development since the two first crossed paths in September 2024, when the Broncos quarterback made his NFL debut against Seattle.

“Man, it’s a lifetime ago,” Macdonald said. “I’d say it’s really impressive the command he has over their offense and their operation.”

The Seahawks coach wasn’t finished.

“He’s a really good quarterback and can make you pay kind of now and he can make you pay later,” Macdonald said.

It’s a noteworthy assessment from the head coach of a team that made life particularly difficult for Nix in his first NFL appearance.

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Mike Macdonald Sees Major Growth in Broncos QB Bo Nix

Macdonald has a unique perspective on Nix’s development, having faced the quarterback in his first NFL start on September 8, 2024.

That afternoon, Seattle defeated Denver 26-20 while holding Nix to just 138 passing yards on 26 completions in 42 attempts. The rookie also threw two interceptions and finished with a 47.5 passer rating.

It was a challenging introduction to the NFL, although Macdonald saw promise in the quarterback even then.

“He’s a good player. He’s going to be a really good quarterback in this league. He’s going to have a great career,” Macdonald said following that game.

More than two years later, the Seahawks coach appears impressed with how Nix has developed, particularly his understanding of Sean Payton’s offense.

“He also does a great job of getting them in and out of plays and handling tempo and managing all the things that they do operationally, which is really impressive,” Macdonald said Wednesday.

Macdonald also emphasized that Nix has maintained the playmaking ability Seattle witnessed during his rookie season.

That combination of athleticism and command presents a different challenge from the quarterback who made his NFL debut against Macdonald’s defense two seasons ago.

Bo Nix, Broncos Offense Still Searching for Consistency

Macdonald’s comments arrive at an interesting time for Denver, which enters Thursday’s game with a 3-2 record but has struggled to produce consistently on offense.

Through five games, Nix has thrown for 942 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. His 49.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 32nd among 34 qualifying quarterbacks.

The Broncos are averaging just 19.4 points per game, ranking 26th in the NFL entering Week 6.

Those numbers paint a less flattering picture than Macdonald’s assessment, although the Seahawks coach focused on the quarterback’s mental development and ability to operate Denver’s offense rather than his statistical production.

Nix has acknowledged the team’s offensive shortcomings himself.

“We’re sitting here at 3-2,” Nix said Tuesday, according to the Broncos’ official website. “We’re having a good start to our season. There are things we want to clean up. There are things we want to fix. There are ways in which we are leaving some things out there on the field, but we’re finding ways to win like we did last year.”

Denver is coming off a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in which Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

It was enough to secure another win, but hardly the explosive offensive performance Denver has been seeking.

Bo Nix Faces Another Major Test Against Seahawks Defense

Thursday’s matchup will offer Nix an opportunity to demonstrate the improvement Macdonald described against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses.

Seattle enters the game ranked among the league’s best defenses by advanced metrics, although the Seahawks will be without starting linebacker Drake Thomas because of an ankle injury.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are trying to build momentum after their victory over the Chargers and improve an offense that has struggled to sustain drives.

Macdonald clearly respects how far Nix has come since their first meeting. But the quarterback still has something to prove against the coach who helped make his NFL debut a difficult one.