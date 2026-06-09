NFLPA Announces Major Bo Nix Earnings News

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix continues to climb in one of the NFL’s most revealing off-field rankings.

The NFLPA released its year-end Top 50 Player Sales List for sales from March 1, 2025, through February 28, 2026, and Nix landed just outside the top 10 overall, according to the union’s published list. The ranking does not mean the Broncos quarterback personally earned that exact slot in cash payouts, but it does show something important: Nix has become one of the NFL’s most marketable quarterbacks entering his third season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished No. 1, followed by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the top five. The NFLPA list tracks retail sales of officially licensed products during the league year, including items such as jerseys, T-shirts, bobbleheads, backpacks and figurines.

The ranking is meaningful. For a Broncos franchise that spent years searching for a long-term answer after Peyton Manning, Nix now has proof that his rise is showing up beyond the field.

Bo Nix Ranked Behind 7 Quarterbacks on NFLPA Sales List

Nix’s position is especially notable when narrowed to quarterbacks.

The quarterbacks ranked ahead of him were Allen, Maye, Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams and Jordan Love. That puts Nix eighth among quarterbacks on the year-end NFLPA sales list, based on the published order of the top 50. Nix finished No. 11 overall, sitting behind Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons, and just in front of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, who came in at No. 12.

That is a strong neighborhood for Nix.

Allen is a former MVP and the new No. 1 overall player on the list. Maye’s jump to No. 2 came after a major Year 2 surge with the Patriots. Maye was No. 32 the previous year before rising to second. Daniels remains one of the league’s most popular young quarterbacks, and Mahomes and Hurts are established Super Bowl brands.

Williams also made a major move, as he rose from No. 13 to No. 8. Love, meanwhile, remained ahead of Nix as another young NFC quarterback with national pull.

For Nix, the key takeaway is not that he beat every quarterback. It is that he is already in the next tier after the league’s most visible passers.

Bo Nix Improved From No. 21 on the Previous NFLPA List

The historical context makes Nix’s placement look better.

On the previous NFLPA year-end list, covering March 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025, Nix ranked No. 21 overall.

That prior list also showed Nix as the 11th quarterback in the ranking. The quarterbacks ahead of him then were Mahomes, Hurts, Daniels, C.J. Stroud, Allen, Love, Williams, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy.

In other words, Nix moved from No. 21 overall to around the edge of the top 10, and from QB11 to QB8. That is a real jump, especially because the top of the NFLPA sales list is crowded with MVPs, Super Bowl winners, former No. 1 picks and breakout stars.

It also suggests Nix’s popularity was not just a rookie-year curiosity. Fans bought in early, then kept buying.

Why the NFLPA Sales List Matters for Bo Nix & the Broncos

The NFLPA describes the Top 50 Player Sales List as a ranking based on officially licensed player products, with prior-year coverage noting that it includes more than jerseys and reflects sales through online and in-store retail channels reported by more than 85 licensees.

That makes Nix’s ranking more than a jersey snapshot.

For the Broncos, it signals that Nix is becoming a franchise-front-facing player nationally. That matters for a team trying to reestablish itself as a consistent AFC contender and for a quarterback still early in the most important developmental window of his career.

It also matters commercially. Quarterbacks drive merchandise, national TV interest, sponsorship opportunities and offseason conversation. Nix does not have to be Mahomes or Allen yet for this to be a strong sign. He just has to keep narrowing the gap between his on-field growth and his off-field profile.

The Broncos already had one established national name in cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who appeared at No. 26 on the previous year-end list. Nix gives Denver a second high-end retail draw at the sport’s most important position.

That is the bigger story behind the NFLPA announcement: Nix is not merely popular in Denver. He is selling like one of the league’s most recognizable young quarterbacks.