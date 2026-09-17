Bo Nix Sends Clear Message After Broncos’ Ugly Loss to Chiefs

Bo Nix had plenty to dislike about the Denver Broncos’ season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

What he does not have is a reason to panic.

After reviewing Denver’s 31-10 defeat, Nix offered a pointed assessment of where the Broncos stand heading into their September 20 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’re not going to press the panic button, we’re not freaking out, and we’re not starting from scratch or anything,” Nix told reporters. “We feel like we’re still in a good spot; we just didn’t play great by any means and we got to play better.”

There is a distinction there worth making.

Denver was bad Monday night. Nix isn’t disputing that. He is disputing what one bad game means.

Bo Nix Saw a Different Broncos Offense on Film

The immediate numbers gave Denver little room for spin.

Nix completed 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also fumbled three times, losing one, as Kansas City handed Denver a 31-10 defeat.

After the game, Nix called the performance “pretty pitiful” and said the Broncos had repeatedly hurt themselves. Denver also squandered a prime third-quarter opportunity after Brandon Jones returned an interception to the Chiefs’ 5-yard line. A penalty backed Denver up, and the Broncos settled for a field goal instead of cutting Kansas City’s lead to seven.

Film apparently softened Nix’s assessment of the entire performance — if not its result.

“You never play as bad as you think and you never play as good as you think,” Nix said.

He pointed to Denver’s communication, its ability to handle Arrowhead Stadium’s noise and an early touchdown drive as evidence that the offense was not completely broken.

“Just take the scoring drive — the second drive after some adversity where we went right down the field and scored on a really good defense,” Nix said. “That’s what we can expect when we stay ahead of the chains.”

The problem was staying there.

Nix said penalties and failed third-down opportunities repeatedly erased whatever progress Denver made.

“You just can’t win in this league like that,” he said.

Broncos Get an Immediate Chance to Prove Nix Right

There is some reason behind Nix’s refusal to treat Week 1 as a referendum on Denver.

The Broncos went 14-3 in 2025, tied the franchise record for regular-season victories and earned the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. Nix became only the fourth quarterback in franchise history to lead Denver to a No. 1 seed.

That history does not excuse what happened in Kansas City.

It does explain why Denver isn’t tearing up the blueprint after 60 minutes.

The response begins Sunday against Jacksonville at Empower Field at Mile High. The Jaguars enter the matchup 1-0, while Denver is looking to avoid opening a season that began with considerable expectations at 0-2.

Nix expects the setting to help.

“There’s nothing like a home-field advantage and nothing like playing at home,” he said.

Denver spent Monday night giving itself problems it could not overcome.

Nix’s message three days later was simpler: fix those problems. Don’t invent new ones.