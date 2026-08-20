Denver Broncos Star Bo Nix Shares Personal News Weeks Before NFL Season

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is getting ready to play football again, and he shared a message about the work that comes before anyone sees him on Sundays.

Nix reposted a ProMix video showing him working out on a football field, with the Broncos quarterback delivering one line that stood out: “That’s not luck. That’s just the standard.”

The timing makes it a little more meaningful than the usual offseason workout clip.

Nix is scheduled to make his 2026 preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August 21, according to Broncos head coach Sean Payton. It would be Nix’s first game action since a fractured right ankle brought his second NFL season to an abrupt end in January.

“What people see is Sunday, not really what gets you there,” Nix says in the video. “That’s not luck. That’s just the standard. The standard’s only as good as what you put into it.”

The rest of the message centers on maintaining his body through a season.

“You don’t just survive the season, you replenish through it,” Nix says. “This is what happens when nothing’s left to chance. What I lose out there, I get back right here.”

For Nix, there’s some obvious context behind those words now.

Bo Nix Is Coming off a Season-Ending Injury

Nix fractured his right ankle late in overtime of Denver’s 33-30 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills on January 17.

The injury happened near the end of a game in which Nix completed 26 of 46 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Denver advanced to the AFC Championship Game, but Nix could not go with them.

He underwent surgery days later. By June, Nix was back on the Broncos’ practice field and said his ankle felt “as good as new.” During training camp in August, Payton said Nix’s health looked “really good” and that his movement was back to where it had been before the injury.

That matters because mobility has been a real part of Nix’s game, not just something he uses when a play breaks down.

Nix has rushed for 786 yards and nine touchdowns through his first two regular seasons. He ran for 430 yards as a rookie and another 356 in 2025.

Now comes the next checkpoint.

Payton held Nix out of Denver’s preseason opener against Atlanta but said he would play in the Broncos’ next two preseason games. Denver hosts Green Bay on August 21 and Minnesota on August 28.

So, no, a workout video doesn’t prove anything about how Nix will look when somebody in a different-colored jersey is chasing him.

But Broncos fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Bo Nix Has Put Up 7,706 Passing Yards in 2 Seasons

Nix, 26, was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after playing collegiately at Auburn and Oregon. The 6-foot-2 quarterback has started all 34 of Denver’s regular-season games since entering the league.

And the production has piled up pretty quickly.

Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie. He followed that with 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2025.

Through two regular seasons, his career totals sit at 7,706 passing yards, 54 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions, along with those 786 rushing yards and nine rushing scores. Denver is 24-10 in his regular-season starts.

He also helped push Denver further in Year 2. The Broncos earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed and beat Buffalo for the franchise’s first postseason victory in a decade before losing to New England without Nix in the AFC title game.

That ending is what makes his latest message land differently.

Fans saw the playoff win. They saw the injury. They saw Nix watching the next game instead of playing in it.

Now he’s talking about the part they usually don’t see.

And on August 21, he’s expected to get another Sunday-sized test — even if it happens on a Friday night.