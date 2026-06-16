Bo Nix Officially Returns to Practice After Broken Ankle

Last week the Denver Broncos fans got the news that they had been hoping to receive for the best part of the past six months: Bo Nix was set to return for mandatory minicamp on June 16, his first on-the-field practice time since being sidelined with a broken ankle back in January during the team’s Divisional Round victory against the Buffalo Bills.

And now, with minicamp having started on Tuesday, Bo Nix is officially back and taking part in on field drills with the team.

Bo Nix Back in Individual Drills at Mandatory Minicamp

“Bo Nix practiced for the first time this offseason today during Broncos’ mandatory minicamp.” DNVR’s Zac Stevens reported on Tuesday.

“Bo moved well and didn’t seem to have any limp or anything bothering his ankle. He threw the ball well during drills. He did not participate in the team portion of practice. A good step.”

By “team portions”, Stevens means all 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 pratices, as noted by 9News’ Mike Klis, so Nix was only really involved in individual drills.

Nix also gave the media some more information regarding his injury situation and the timeline of his recovery when he spoke on Tuesday at minicamp.

“Right after the season, non-weight bearing for a couple of weeks, get back going. Felt pretty good, still having a little bit of an issue with bone spur, so what we did was since I was a little bit ahead I thoguht it was best to go and decompress it a little bit, and set up plenty of time to get back for the summer and get ready for the season.” Nix said.

“Feel really good where I’m at. I’m actually sort of glad we got it all out of the way, don’t have to do it in the years to come. But football is a physical game, so there is no telling what’ll come up, but for right now I feel really good about the steps I’m making and [I’m] going to be just fine.”

Does This Impact Bo Nix’s Readiness For 2026?

It has seemed for a while like Nix would be good to go come the start of the regular season in September. But with each incremental piece of good news the likelihood increases of the 26-year old being 100% healthy ahead of Denver’s brutal opening set of games to start the year.

Nix’s participation was, as many would have expected, very limited. But the fact that he was able to get on the field and throw to receivers ahead of the extended summer break will certainly be encouraging to both the coaching staff and the fanbase, who are looking to the team to continue their upwards momentum that came from last year’s successful season.

This itself does not impact Nix’s status much, but there is no question that this was a key benchmark in the journey of his recovery.