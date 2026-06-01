Broncos Get Bo Nix Practice Timeline After Ankle Procedure

The Denver Broncos are not expected to rush Bo Nix back onto the practice field when organized team activities begin.

Nix, who underwent surgery in January to repair a broken ankle and later had a follow-up procedure in April, is “expected to be an observer when the Broncos open OTAs on Wednesday,” according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The important part for Denver is that the bigger timeline remains intact: Sean Payton has expressed confidence that Nix will be fully ready for training camp.

That makes this less of a red-flag injury update and more of a calculated decision by the Broncos. Denver’s offseason is not built around winning June practices. It is built around making sure Nix is healthy enough to lead an offense the team believes can compete deep into the 2026 season.

“We just want to be smart relative to holding him back a little,” Payton said in early May, according to Kosmider. “If it were up to him, it’d be earlier, but we’re going to be smart.”

The Broncos’ official offseason calendar gives Nix a few checkpoints before training camp. Denver’s OTA sessions are scheduled for June 2-4 and June 9-11, with mandatory minicamp set for June 16-18, according to the NFL’s offseason workout schedule.

Broncos Still Expect Bo Nix to Do Some Practice Work

The key distinction is that Nix is not being ruled out of the offseason program entirely.

Kosmider reported that Payton said there is a “good chance” Nix participates in some fashion during the upcoming practices. Even a limited appearance in minicamp would matter because it would give the Broncos a live look at where their quarterback stands before the long break that leads into training camp.

That does not mean Denver needs Nix taking every OTA rep. OTAs are voluntary, non-padded practices, and teams often use them for installation, timing and teaching rather than full-speed evaluation. For Nix, the priority is proving he can move comfortably, continue his rehab progression and avoid any setback before July.

Nix underwent a successful, pre-planned cleanup procedure on his injured right ankle, with the Broncos planning to ease him back through offseason work. Payton also said at the time that Nix was “doing great” and that the team was encouraged by his progress.

That context matters. The April procedure created a new wrinkle in Nix’s recovery, but the Broncos have consistently framed the situation as cautious management rather than panic.

Why Denver Can Afford to Be Careful With Nix

The Broncos’ decision is easier because the real stakes come later.

Denver does not need Nix to prove toughness in early June. The Broncos need him fully available when training camp begins, when the offense starts building the timing, conditioning and situational work that will carry into the regular season.

That is especially true for a quarterback entering a season with raised expectations. Nix’s health is not a side story for the Broncos. It is the center of their ceiling. If he is right, Denver can spend the summer expanding the offense and sharpening the details around him. If his ankle becomes a lingering issue, it changes the entire tone of camp.

There is also a practical benefit to easing Nix back. Backup quarterbacks can absorb early OTA reps, while Nix stays involved mentally through meetings, walkthroughs and sideline work. That is not the same as live snaps, but it is enough to keep him connected to the offense while Denver protects the more important timeline.

Payton’s public comments suggest the Broncos are not interested in letting Nix’s competitiveness dictate the rehab schedule. That is the right approach for a team with larger ambitions.

Training Camp Is the Real Bo Nix Checkpoint

For Broncos fans, the most important takeaway is straightforward: Nix may be limited when OTAs begin, but Denver still expects him to be ready for training camp.

That makes minicamp worth monitoring. If Nix gets even a small amount of practice work before the Broncos break for the summer, it would be a positive step. If he remains limited, the focus will shift to whether Payton continues to express the same confidence about July.

Either way, the Broncos are signaling patience.

The team’s Super Bowl hopes depend far more on Nix being healthy in September than on how many OTA reps he takes in June. Denver would obviously prefer to see its starting quarterback on the field this month. But the Broncos’ handling of Nix shows they are prioritizing the part of the calendar that matters most.