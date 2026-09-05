Bo Nix Gets Strong Message From Broncos Icon Tim Tebow

Bo Nix and Tim Tebow knew one another long before the former succeeded the latter as a starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. But in a new interaction, Nix got strong words from someone he looked up to as a child.

Likewise, Nix was able to put on the record, to Tebow, how much he admired him.

Tebow joked on “going out on a limb” on television, picking Nix Auburn over Justin Herbert and Oregon in 2019.

“Thankfully, you came through for me. So, I’m still grateful for that. And then, to be able to see the success you had at Auburn, and then you go to Denver, which I was so excited about. One, because I’m biased. But as a friend, going to a place that I loved and had so many great memories and friends, I just think it was awesome,” Tebow told Nix on “Jersey Swap” on September 4.

“The success that you’ve had is so encouraging. But more importantly, the way that you’ve done it is just–just makes me so proud of you as a player, [but] more importantly, as a person and a brother in Christ.”

It was a full-circle moment for the current Broncos QB, Nix.

It was also a reminder of just what the Tebow era was like, both among the college ranks–where he is at least in the conversation for greatest college players of all time–and in the NFL.

Broncos’ Tim Tebow, Bo Nix Share Praise

Nix told Tebow about having one of his books (Nix said he was “nine or 10 years old,” which would put the timeline around Tebow’s first book, “Through My Eyes: From University of Florida Star to NFL First-Round Pick”) and it being all he would read when his mother made them.

He also brought up the Outside The Lines special, “Tim Tebow: The Chosen One,” which the former Broncos starter admitted he had nothing to do with.

They reminisced about game atmosphere and fatherhood.

However, the purpose for their encounter was a jersey swap. The two Broncos QBs–past and present–regaled one another with stories and the meaning behind some of their favorite encounters through the years.

“Really excited to get yours,” NIx said. “Never would have thought I’d be able to get a jersey swap with Tim Tebow, but my eight-year-old self, right now, is just jumping through the roof.”

Tebow replied,”Well, my 38-year-old self is jumping through the roof. So, I appreciate that.”

Tim Tebow Urges Bo Nix to Take Broncos Slogan

Nix said it was cool that they were exchanging Broncos jerseys. Both passers fittingly included messages to one another on them.

“Thank you for giving me someone to look up to,” Nix wrote on his before explaining to Tebow.

“I don’t think you realize truly how just, as a kid, when you’re looking for talents you have and how to use it and all this kind of stuff, I really understood why you did things. You were doing it for one purpose, one person only, and you were just literally trying to share Jesus. And I literally would tell myself, ‘I want to grow up and be just like that. I want to do the the exact same thing. And I don’t want it to be about me, but I want it to be about sharing the gospel,” Nix said.

“I want you to know that you did something special and thank you. It means a lot. And thank you for being a friend now. I think that’s could be more special, is that you’ve taken the time to, just a no-namer at the FCA speaking even, you’ve taken time to get to know me, and I’ll always be grateful for that. So, thank you.”

Tebow thanked Nix for his kind words before sharing his message.

“‘Your faith, determination, and resilience are second to none. So proud of you, your brother in Christ,’” Tebow said, reading his message to Nix. “And then at the bottom, it’s what I used to sign when I was a Bronco: GB squared. It means ‘God bless’ and ‘go Broncos.’”

Nix said, “wow” and called that double entendre “pretty good.” Tebow urged Nix to “please, take it” for himself.