Broncos’ Bo Nix Receives NFL’s Worst QB Grade After Season-Opening Loss

It’s only up from here.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski handed out his QB Report Cards after Week 1 and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was at the very bottom of the list — 1 of 4 NFL quarterbacks who received “F” grades after losses, with the Broncos falling flat in a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The other 3 quarterbacks to receive an “F” were last year’s NFL MVP and NFL MVP runner-up, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye, along with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Nix finished 16-of-31 for 131 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and lost a fumble. He was also sacked 4 times in his return from a fractured ankle suffered in the AFC Divisional Round — an injury that required multiple surgeries.