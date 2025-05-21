Bo Nix Built His Rookie Season Success With 1 Type of Pass

The Denver Broncos exceeded expectations last season, and quarterback Bo Nix is a massive reason for their success. While he was already the sixth quarterback selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, only Jayden Daniels went farther among first-round quarterbacks.

The former Oregon standout had the second-most touchdowns by a rookie (29), two fewer than the record Justin Herbert established in 2020. While Nix completed 66.3 percent of his throws, he had some success in throwing the checkdown.

For clarity, a checkdown is a short pass quarterbacks throw to either a running back or a tight end. They do it if their wide receivers aren’t open or the defense aggressively rushes the passer. An article by Pro Football Focus’ Lauren Gray shows Bo Nix having the third-highest checkdown rate at 14.3 percent. Only Russell Wilson (19.2) and Aaron Rodgers (14.5) attempted more based on a minimum of 300 attempts.

However, in terms of total checkdown attempts, Nix ranks second with 78, two fewer than Rodgers. Meanwhile, Nix’s 545 total aimed attempts is fifth behind Joe Burrow (612), Baker Mayfield (562), Rodgers (552), and Daniels (548).

Sean Payton’s complex offense may be a factor in Bo Nix’s preference for the checkdown. Hence, the 24-year-old rookie struggled in three of his first four NFL games. PFF graded him 44.6 during his league debut against the Seattle Seahawks and 48.9 a week later versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Week 4, his grade against the New York Jets was 48.9. Since then, he has never gotten a grade in the 40s again.

Likewise, Denver’s wideout group could get some help from rookie Pat Bryant. Last season, Courtland Sutton was the only Broncos receiver that opposing defenses feared.

NFL Insider Hints at What Made the Broncos Select Bo Nix

In his May 19 appearance on FanDuel TV’s ‘Up and Adams,’ host Kay Adams asked NFL insider Seth Wickersham about what made Payton draft Nix. The author of ‘It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness’ responded, “I have a lot of interesting insider details about the scouting process that led Sean Payton to want him. It touches on a lot of things from analytics and money ball in the NFL to personality type.”

“Losing out on Patrick Mahomes is something that haunted Sean Payton.” 😳 Seth Wickersham on what led Sean Payton to drafting Bo Nix in Denver.@heykayadams | @SethWickersham pic.twitter.com/TM16yABxzn — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 19, 2025

Despite the rumors of trading up to get one of the top quarterbacks from the 2024 class, the Broncos stayed with the 12th overall pick to get Bo Nix. Denver decided to upgrade their depth chart behind center instead of selecting tight end Brock Bowers.

Furthermore, Wickersham believes that drafting Nix stems from Payton missing out on a great QB when he was still coaching the New Orleans Saints. He said, “Losing out on Patrick Mahomes was something that haunted Sean Payton.”

The Saints held the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills for the 10th overall selection to get Mahomes. Instead, Payton and the Saints selected cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Nix Will Do Some Throwing on the Baseball Diamond

Before he commences his second season as Broncos quarterback, Nix will throw a ceremonial pitch during a Colorado Rockies game. As 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on May 21, “Nix will complete his local big-league sports tour by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Friday evening at Coors Field just before the baseball Colorado Rockies opening a three-game series against mighty Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.”

In addition to baseball, Bo Nix attended the playoff games of Colorado-based professional sports teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche. This time, he will throw a pitch for Major League Baseball’s worst team against the reigning American League champions.