Broncos Legend Compares Bo Nix To One Of The Best Scrambing QBs Of All Time

Opinions as to where Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix belongs in QB tier conversations are generally mixed. Some believe he’s already cemented himself as one of the league’s 10 best signal-callers, while others think he belongs in the 10-20 range.

Broncos’ former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller clearly belongs in the former category. The former standout edge rusher showered Denver’s signal-caller with praise on his podcast, Free Range with Von Miller, on Wednesday.

“I played him [when] I was in Buffalo. I did a spin move, and he shot out of there,” Miller said. “They was asking me like ‘Is he really that fast?’, I was like, ‘It feels like Lamar Jackson.’ Of course Lamar Jackson is a totally different player but his acceleration and how fast he was, it felt like I was playing against Lamar Jackson. He has that speed and that quickness.”

He also added, “The way he plays the game mentally as well, he’s not scared. There’s a lot of quarterbacks out there that possess those traits, but when the game goes on, and you’re in those tough situations, they kind of clam up. Bo Nix has none of that. He’s one of the guys. I’ve always admired that out of Bo Nix.”

That is a MASSIVE compliment. This isn’t a situation where Miller is hyping up a former teammate, either. There isn’t any overlap there. The future Hall of Famer spent his last season in Denver in 2021, and Nix wasn’t drafted until 2023.

Bo Nix’s Dual-Threat Ability Is Highly Underrated

The NFL features passing QBs who can run and rushing QBs who can pass. Nix undoubtedly belongs in the first category. However, there’s little doubt whether he could thrive if he wanted to lean more on his legs.

Through his first two seasons, he has run for 786 yards and 9 touchdowns. The yardage total ranks eighth, and the touchdown total is tied for fourth among all signal-callers. Notably, none of the seven QBs ahead of him in either category have more passing yards in that span.

Nix might not receive nearly as much recognition as a dual threat as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels, but he’s much closer to their tier of athlete than some of the players many would group him with.

Will Nix’s Broken Ankle Affect His Rushing Proficiency Going Forward?

Some are concerned that Nix’s scrambling ability might be hindered by him suffering a fractured ankle in the team’s Divisional Round matchup against Buffalo back in January.

Nevertheless, Broncos head coach Sean Payton doesn’t seem to have any fear that the injury will slow him down. He spoke to ESPN’s Peter Schrager this morning and confirmed the signal-caller will be 100% going into the 2026 campaign.

“I think everyone felt strong about Nix’s health,” Payton said. “Bo is 100%. I think he would’ve been cleared almost a month ago if we had been playing. I think a lot of people were wondering, ‘Is he going to have that same mobility to move around?’ We’ve seen it in practice, and he’s in good shape.”

If Payton is answering that question truthfully, then those concerns will likely prove overblown. However, he wouldn’t subscribe to those concerns at this stage even if he did have his doubts. Only time will tell if his conviction holds true.