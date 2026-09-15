Bo Nix & Wife, Izzy Nix, Get Candid on Personal Life Change Ahead of Broncos Season

It has been an eventful offseason for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy Nix. Not only was Bo recovering from a season-ending fractured ankle injury, but the Nix family also has a new addition.

Izzy revealed that the couple’s new baby, Riley Belle Nix, was born on Bo’s birthday, February 25. Prior to the NFL season, Izzy took to Instagram to send her favorite quarterback a personal message.

“4 years!!!! I love this life with you!!!!!! 🤍,” Izzy noted on July 2.

Additionally, Izzy reflected on what life as a mom has been like and expressed gratitude for her community.

“This season of becoming Riley’s mom is sweeter than I could have ever imagined!!!” Izzy explained in a June 2, Instagram post.

“The Lord truly has blessed me with these precious women (+ many not pictured) and I am deeply grateful for the way they have loved and celebrated us! 💌🌷🕊️”

Bo Nix Opens Up on Wife, Izzy Nix & New Baby: ‘It’s Been the Biggest Life-Changing Moment for Me’

Ahead of the Broncos season, Bo discussed what life as a father has been like. Bo admits to still being slightly nervous when he is home alone with the couple’s new daughter.

“It’s been the biggest life-changing moment for me, but I think it also makes me respect the moms out there,” Bo explained during a September 4, interview with Tim Tebow posted by the Broncos.

“When I leave and go off to work, it’s fine, all good. Izzy doesn’t say anything. Izzy leaves for a couple hours, and all of a sudden, I’m in control. I’m scared to death,” Bo added.

“I’m like, can you just please come back home? I guess it’s been two hours. …She’s fine, but I just know it’s like any instant, she could just start going berserk.”

Bo Nix & Wife Izzy’s New Baby Was Born on Broncos QB’s Birthday

The couple officially announced the news of Riley’s arrival with an Instagram post. Izzy took to social media to post photos from the hospital while revealing the couple’s new baby.

“Riley Belle Nix 🕊️ arrived on her dad’s birthday,” Izzy posted in a March 4, Instagram message. “The best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!!

“’For this child, I have prayed’ 1 Samuel 1:27. We are overwhelmed by the goodness of God and immeasurable joy that we have experienced this week! Thank you, Jesus, for choosing us to shepherd over her life 🤍.”

Bo Nix on Wife, Izzy: ‘She’s Unbreakable’

Back in April, Bo posted a letter in The Players’ Tribune that was addressed to the couple’s new daughter. Bo opened up about how Izzy helped him through his ankle injury sustained during the NFL playoffs.

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“I already knew your mom was the strongest, most incredible woman — but watching her become your mother and figuring out how to take care of both of us at our most vulnerable moments made me appreciate her in a whole new way,” Bo wrote in an April 15, story titled, “A Letter to Riley.”

“Your mom helped me get through this injury without losing my mind. She’s unbreakable. Literally nothing seems to faze her. She always sees the positive.”