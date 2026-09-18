Bold Broncos Trade Pitch Lands Projected $85 Million Edge Rusher

If it seemed like something was missing or off-kilter with the Denver Broncos‘ defense in a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, you weren’t imagining things.

What was missing was 1 of the NFL’s elite edge rushers — Jonathon Cooper — who is on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list to start the season, and there’s no clue when he might return to his team after a pair of offseason arrests.

The Broncos — and the rest of the world — may have underestimated just how valuable Cooper and his 16.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons were. As Super Bowl contenders, though, the Broncos can’t gamble on their season going off the rails due to Cooper’s messy personal life.

That means a trade for an elite edge rusher — and 1 just so happens to be on the market, and we already know the asking price.

The Broncos should make a bold move and offer up a 2027 or 2028 2nd-round pick in exchange for New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux — perhaps the best facsimile of Cooper in the NFL right now.

Thibodeaux Tops Trade List From Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Thibodeaux, a former 1st-round pick, at the top of his list of players NFL teams need to trade for after Week 1 of the regular season.

The Giants are coming off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.