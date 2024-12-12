Broncos’ Garett Bolles Sends Heartfelt Message After $82 Million Extension

Garett Bolles #72 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after beating the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Denver Broncos are building something, and as such, they are none too eager to let key pieces of this group escape in free agency. Denver extended starting left tackle Garett Bolles, who was in the final year of his four-year, $68 million contract.

Originally the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Bolles has been a Bronco his entire career.

“Broncos Country, It’s been a great 8 years! Thanks for everything!” Bolles posted on X on December 12, using a clip from the movie “Wolf of Wallstreet” with his head superimposed on Leonardo DiCarpio’s body. “And … I’m not leaving. The show goes on!”

“Was coming down the home stretch of a four-year, $68 million extension,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on X in reaction to Bolles’ post. “Add four more years onto that for the #Broncos’ tackle.”

9News Mike Klis, who first confirmed the extension, noted it was the tackle’s third contract.

“The Denver Broncos and their long-starting left tackle reached an agreement Thursday on a four-year, $82 million contract extension with $41.9 million in guarantees, a source told 9NEWS,” 9News Mike Klis wrote on December 12. “His deal is fully guaranteed for the rest of this season and each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Bolles can make more through All Pro incentives. Not bad for a player who will turn 33 in May.”

Garett Bolles May Get Wish With Broncos

Bolles has certainly made no secret about his desire to remain with the Broncos for the duration of his career.

“I would love to finish here. The ball is not in my court. It’s in the front office’s court, Coach [Sean] Payton and (offensive line) coach (Zach) Strief’s court. My job is to play good football day in and day out. I am not worried about what’s happening. They know I want to be here and finish my career here as a Denver Bronco,” Bolles told The Denver Post’s Troy Renck in November.

“I have given this organization everything I have. We have seven more regular-season games, and it starts with Chapter 1 this week, and I am going to do everything I can to help our team win. They know where the ball’s at. It’s up to them on what they want to do with it.”

In his eighth NFL season, Bolles has shown no signs of slowing down. He expressed gratitude for his new deal after it was official.

Bolles has also been durable outside of the 2022 season, Bolles has missed no more than two games in any season since he entered the league. He has the 11th-most starts among offensive linemen in that span, per Stathead.

Broncos Beat Potential Rush on OTs

According to Klis, the Broncos made up their minds on Bolles following the Week 13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

They began negotiating a new deal with the 2020 All-Pro on December 3.

“Bolles held the NFL’s defending Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett without a sack, just as he held the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby without a sack the previous week. Unusually athletic for a man of his 6-foot-5, 300-pound size, Bolles has allowed only one sack this season and according to Pro Football Focus, is the No. 3-rated left tackle in pass protection. What do teams want most of their left tackles? Pass protection,” Klis wrote.

“The Broncos were convinced – Bolles unquestionably is one of the best left tackles in the game. Sure he takes a penalty here and there. It’s a small price when going up against the NFL’s top edge rushers every single week with the task of keeping the team’s franchise rookie quarterback Bo Nix clean.”

“With the NFL Draft projected to not have much depth at the left tackle position, the Broncos had to lock up Bolles,” Klis wrote.