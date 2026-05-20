Broncos All-Pro Sends Clear Message on Bo Nix Amid Latest Update

Amid the news that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix may not be fully cleared until training camp, left tackle Garett Bolles spoke candidly about his third-year teammate.

A Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro in 2025, Bolles is the longest-tenured Broncos player and one of four players who were on the team during his rookie season still in the league heading into the 2026 season. His opinion certainly holds more weight than others.

Bolles made his stance on Nix clear as the QB’s health remains a source of intrigue.

Bo Nix Gets Strong Words From Garett Bolles

Nix won over the Broncos’ locker room early on, and their confidence in him has only grown in the two years since Denver selected him 12th overall in the 2024 draft. Even amid what has been a polarizing recovery, Bolles has the utmost confidence in Nix.

“Bo’s a freak of nature. He really is. He doesn’t get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. He’s pretty even-keeled. I’m talking nothing phases this kid,” Bolles said when asked about Nix’s resolve on “Up & Adams” on May 19. “If you look at him, … you would think he’s mad. And all of a sudden, he has a smile on his face. Or you think he’s happy. And all of a sudden, he’s angry because he’s not on that football field, and he’s not running with us, and he’s not practicing with us, and he’s not doing the things that he wants to do.”

Bolles continued, “I already know this time of recovery is so difficult for him. But I also know it’s perfect for him because he can relax and focus on his wife and his baby, which is, obviously, the most important thing in his life right now. And that’s just going to give him the juice and the desire to come back out and sling the ball like he did all last season.”

The QB had surgery to repair a broken bone in his ankle. He then had a second procedure to clean up the injury.

Bolles noted the time off will allow Nix to spend time with his wife and new daughter.

Coaching Change Looms Large for Bo Nix, Broncos

The birth of his daughter was the most significant change in Nix’s life. It was not the only one, though. The Broncos named now-former quarterback coach Davis Webb as their offensive coordinator.

“I know those two are two peas in a pod and know exactly what we’re going to do with this offense,” Bolles said of Webb and Nix. “I’m just looking forward to seeing what he can do. But the most important thing is he needs to get healthy, he needs to get right. And I know that he’s doing everything he physically can to get that ankle right so that when it is time, he’s ready to rock and roll.”

Moreover, Broncos head coach Sean Payton is handing play-calling duties over to Webb.

Bolles said Webb’s talent is evident, even for a coach who is not too far removed from his own playing days.

Webb, 31, was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2017 and retired following the 2022 season. He has been with the Broncos since 2023, which was Payton’s first year at the helm in Denver.

“To be able to have a coach that understands the game, but not only that. Not the old school game. I’m talking about this newest game that we play. Obviously, I was in the league when he was in the league. And now, he can take what he’s learned through so many different coaches and so many different offenses and find out what’s best for him. And he’s so smart with the Xs and Os, Bolles said.

“I love him to death. He’s such a good person. And to have a younger guy like that on the coaching staff that understands how we feel, and our emotions, and our ups and downs. He can control all that and put us in the best situations. And he’s not afraid to drop everything on the line and let it rip. And that’s what we need. We want that confidence, and we want that love, and we have that.”

Sean Payton Made Signficant Sacrafice

Webb’s ascension might have the most significant impact on Nix, but it would not have been possible without Payton’s blessing.

That is just who the coach is, according to Bolles. He lauded Payton for all that he has done, not just for the veteran and his family, but also for the Broncos during his relatively short time with the organization.

He also appreciates Payton’s direct approach, even when questioned.

“I trust him. Obviously, I love Sean Payton to death. It makes me emotional just to talk about him because I’m forever grateful for him and what he’s done for me and my family, and what he’s done for this organization. This culture that we built and the love that he has for his players. All he wants is just to be the best version of yourself day in and day out. And when you have a coach like that, you rally around him, and you love him,” Bolles said.

“Obviously, he wouldn’t have just given up the play calling just because, to give it up. That’s not who he is. He’s super passionate in his job, and he loves it, and he puts 100% every single day into it. But he’s doing it because he knows that Davis Webb is that smart, and that just speaks volumes of what type of man that he has surrounded himself with.”

Bolles, who is signed through 2028 on a four-year, $82 million contract, painted an encouraging picture of Nix and the Broncos’ outlook for this season.