Broncos Veteran Sends Strong Message on Bo Nix After Win Over Saints

The Denver Broncos leaned versus the New Orleans Saints with both teams facing off in a short-handed showdown and rookie quarterback Bo Nix continued to play a vital role.

Nix rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries.

On the season, Nix has rushed for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns on 47 carries. His running ability was not among his many traits touted by scouts. But his teammates have taken notice and appreciate what it means for the offense.

Left tackle Garett Bolles – one of three Broncos OL to start every game this season and the longest-tenured player on the roster – offered high praise for Nix’s mobility.

“It’s special, man,” Bolles told Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason on October 17. “Bo’s a dual threat. He can throw the ball and he can run. He’s special and we needed to do our job tonight by protecting him. And we created open lanes in the passing game for him to throw the ball to our playmakers, and we got the ball rolling.

“When we got the ball rolling down the field, [it] opens up lanes for him to do what he needs to do. And that’s what makes him special.”

“I think it’s just a added bonus,” Nix told reporters of his rushing ability postgame. “Obviously, you want to run the ball with run running backs in special ways and get behind the O-line. But at times, things break down, and those you know hidden yards, I think, are really important. They get extra first downs and just – they’re ways that sneaks some yards in. And so that was good to see, good to use, and got to continue to do that when it’s there.”

Broncos TE ‘Had No Idea’ Bo Nix’s Rushing Ability

Nix completed 16 of 26 passes (61.5%), which falls squarely in the middle of his seven-game sample size in 2024. However, he also posted the highest ESPN QBR of the season in the game at 83.4, per Mason.

Still, Nix’s running is a surprising development in the early going.

“I had no idea – like when we drafted him – he could run like he can,” Broncos tight end Adam Trautman told Mason in the locker room after the game. “He’s been doing great.”

The Saints were missing nine starters coming into the contest. Denver was absent star cornerback Pat Surtain II, though they did get back some key pieces, including right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

But the formula for the Broncos should be repeatable, especially when Surtain returns.

Sean Payton Praises Bo Nix

Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised Nix’s mobility before. And he did so again after the win over New Orleans, noting how it takes some pressure off of him as a play-caller.

“You watch him play, you don’t feel like you’re in harm’s way,” Payton told reporters on October 17. “He’s tough to sack. His ball position, location. Made a lot of plays with his feet, man. Had some close you know big-play opportunities. But there’s a confidence that, as a play-caller, you get, and it allows you to be more aggressive. And so we wanted to, tonight, come out in that kind of a mindset.

“I don’t think we ran a play from our longer yardage box and it makes it easier.”