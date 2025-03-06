Broncos on Notice About Pro Bowler Amid $102 Million Projection

The Denver Broncos’ success could come with a significant cost. The Broncos enter the offseason with $40.8 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, but with several pressing items to address like outside linebacker Nik Bonitto’s contract.

Bonitto, 25, still has one season left on his four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract.

However, he is coming off his first Pro Bowl season after finishing third in the NFL with a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2024.

“According to sources around the NFL, it’s believed negotiations for Bonitto’s extension will start at $23 million per season on a multi-year deal,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on March 5. “An extension could happen this offseason.”

Bonitto also recorded 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 return touchdowns.

Nik Bonitto Projected to Command $102M Investment

Spotrac projects Bonitto could command a deal worth $25.5 million annually, using a four-year, $102 million pact as an example. That could be incentive enough for the Broncos to get a deal done as soon as possible.

There is risk involved either way.

“The Broncos have a real chance to gamble here,” Ryan Koenigsberg said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on March 5. “Your gamble is can he replicate that [sack production]? If he can, guess what, you’re paying more than that. If he can’t, then you might be able to save a couple million dollars.”

Stevens believes the Broncos view Bonitto’s performance as repeatable. That could make the former second-round pick’s rumored $23 million salary desire a bargain.

“You look at the top pass rusher, Nick Bosa, making $35 million. If Bonitto is this guy who’s gonna end in the top three in sacks every season and you get him for $23 million compared to $35 [million], you just hit the lottery with that contract,” Stevens said. “If you pay him $23 million and he turns out to actually be a 6.0-sack guy, ugh, that’s gonna make you sick with the lack of sacks that that you’re getting there.”

Bonitto’s bookend, Jonathon Cooper, inked a four-year, $54 million extension in 2024. That could bode well for Bonitto’s chances of following suit this offseason, especially with the Broncos having more financial flexibility than in 2024.

Broncos Had Historic Defense in 2024

Bonitto and Cooper helped key a Broncos pass rush that led the league in sacks with 63, setting a new franchise record. Their previous mark was 57, set in 1984. The effort is also tied for the ninth-most sacks by a team in a single season in NFL history.

However, the Broncos could lose nose tackle D.J. Jones and linebacker Cody Barton to free agency, and they are planning to seek upgrades at safety as well.

That is a lot of potential change for what was one of the league’s best units last season.

The Broncos could also argue that they have drafted and developed Bonitto and could do so with another prospect. They tendered an offer to 2024 undrafted free agent Dondrea Tillman and still have former third-round pick Jonah Elliss on hand.

Those players provided nice depth for the Broncos in 2024. Asking them to replace Bonitto could be another story entirely.