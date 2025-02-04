Broncos Warned Against Blockbuster Trade Involving $124 Million All-Pro

The Denver Broncos led the NFL in sacks during the 2024 regular season. But like with any team, there are pockets of fans that want the Broncos to get involved in potential trade talks for Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Garrett, 29, requested a trade out of Cleveland, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on February 3.

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett is entering Year 4 of a five-year, $125 million contract with $124.6 million in career earnings.

Garrett recorded 14.0 sacks in 2024; his seventh-straight season with double-digit sacks.

He has had at least 14.0 sacks in each of the last four seasons. He has also forced multiple forced fumbles in each of the last three seasons. Garrett ranks second behind Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt in sacks since entering the league in 2017, per Stathead.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the four-time All-Pro’s desire for a trade is not simply a ploy to get a new contract from the Browns.

Fowler also reports the Browns do not plan to trade the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I was told that this is not a contract ploy from Myles Garrett, [and] that the Browns are fully comfortable paying Myles Garrett a new contract. Sometimes you see players make a trade request, the bigger play is to get more money. This is not a money thing. This is solely a winning issue,” Fowler said on “Sports Center” on February 3.

“Meanwhile, the Browns, they’ve been clear. Nothing has changed for them. They are gonna stand pat. They do not want to trade Myles Garrett, they have no plans of doing so.”

Whether or not the Broncos should pay him and give up assets in a trade is also debatable.

Broncos Country Reacts to Myles Garrett Trade News

“Of all the teams, the Broncos would be among those clubs that might make the least sense for Garrett, relatively speaking. After all, the Broncos led the NFL in sacks last year (63), setting a franchise record,” Broncos on SI’s Chad Jensen wrote on February 3. “The most onerous aspect of the Broncos potentially going after Garrett would be the cost. League insiders are reporting from front-office sources that two first-round picks would be the starting point. And then some.

“On the heels of a season in which the Broncos led the league in sacks and are returning all of their most productive pass rushers, and in light of how first-round strapped the team has been since the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, Denver doesn’t seem like a logical landing spot for Garrett.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini relayed a conversation with an anonymous NFL general manager and casted doubts the Browns will receive multiple first-round picks in a potential Garrett trade this offseason.

“Probably a 1+,” the GM said, per Russini on February 3. “Can’t wait for the ‘It will be 3 1s’ crowd. Not happening.

“1 and a 2. 1 and 2 3s. Throw a player in there.”

“The #Broncos should NOT trade for Myles Garrett,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman posted on X on February 3.

The support for making such a move is real. However, the deal must also be reasonable.

“I think that if you’re serious about winning on Bo Nix’’s rookie contract, you make this type of move. Now, obviously, the price has to be right. You can’t go in too deep. He’s, I believe, 29 years old,” All-City’s Ryan Koenigsberg said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on February 3. “Basically in his prime. Got a short window, I think, left of that part of his career. And to me, if the price is right, this is something you absolutely do. Because you’re saying, ‘We have to load up. We have three more years, four more years of Bo Nix on this rookie contract. Let’s go get it.”

Broncos Have Dynamic Pass Rush Duo

The Broncos can be judicious with their decision on whether or not to pursue a trade for Garrett, and that because they have Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto in-house.

Bonitto led the team with a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2024, third-most in the league, and 0.5 sacks fewer than Garrett. Bonitto is entering the final year of a four-year, $5.8 million contract and is due for a raise. However, the Broncos’ history suggests he could get it.

Cooper (career-high 10.5 sacks) inked a four-year, $54 million extension in November 2024.

Cooper is 26 and Bonitto is 25. The Broncos also got solid production from 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss, who had 5.0 sacks as a rookie.