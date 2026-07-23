Broncos’ Pro Bowler Sends Message After Teaming Up With Bucs’ Baker Mayfield

Nik Bonitto has developed into a star for the Denver Broncos, and the former second-round pick is aiming to expand his impact beyond the gridiron, announcing a new joint effort with, among others, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Bonitto, a two-time Pro Bowler who is entering his fifth season with the Broncos, and Mayfield are rivals now. But they are both former Oklahoma Sooners.

That connection is a key footnote in their latest plans to work together.

Nik Bonitto Teaming Up With Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Before Broncos Training Camp

Bonitto released a statement about the new partnership, which will also link the Broncos star with stars from the NBA and other sports, as well as Mayfield.

“This was the kind of long-term opportunity you don’t pass on, and a chance to invest in a city I care about for the long haul,” Bonitto said in the statement, which was shared on Instagram on July 23 as part of the announcement.

NBA star Kevin Durant’s media brand, Boardroom, announced the news.

“EXCLUSIVE: Denver Broncos linebacker and former Oklahoma Sooners standout Nik Bonitto is an early investor in OKC United, Oklahoma City’s new professional club set to join the USL Championship in 2028,” Boardroom captioned the post that included the Broncos star’s remarks.⁠ “Bonitto joins an ownership group that includes Russell Westbrook, Jozy Altidore, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Williams and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.⁠

⁠“Led by Echo Investment Capital founder and CEO Christian Kanady, the club will serve as the anchor tenant of the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium and surrounding downtown district.”

The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz said, “This is so big time fam!” in the comments. Schultz included a pair of saluting emojis. Broncos teammate Delarrin Turner-Yell shared a set of flame emojis to show his support for Bonitto.

DNVR’s Zac Stevens called the new venture “so cool” in a post on X.

KFOR’s Kailey Carnine posted, “This is awesome!! Nik Bonitto is joining the OKC United ownership group. Plenty of big names are involved, but the OU connections with Bonitto and Baker Mayfield make this especially cool for Oklahoma fans!! [soccer ball and hands up emoji] #footballtofutbol #okc #sooners.”

The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round with the 64th overall pick of the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $106 million contract extension in September 2025.

The former Sooner has helped the Broncos lead the NFL in sacks over the past two seasons.

Nik Bonitto Puts on Fundraiser

News about Bonitto’s non-Broncos ventures went beyond the sports world entirely. The star pass rusher hosted a fundraising event for “Team Up to Tackle Hunger” at a Safeway located in Denver.

“Tackle Hunger is a national nonprofit that empowers communities to fight food insecurity through youth-inspired fundraising events supporting local food charities,” the organization’s official website reads. “To date, it has raised over $220 million to help hunger-relief efforts across the U.S.”

At one point, Bonitto participated in a competition stacking cereal boxes.

“Bonitto is competing in a grocery combine to kick off a campaign focused on hunger relief programs that serve children & families throughout Colorado & the region,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla posted on X on July 23.