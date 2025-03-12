Broncos Called ‘Boom or Bust’ After $80 Million Spending Spree

We already know how things could go wrong with the Denver Broncos and a pair of recently signed, high priced free agents in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

It’s no secret those 2 players have barely seen the field in the last few seasons because of injuries, but when they’ve been healthy they’ve both been among the NFL’s best defenders.

The Broncos rolled the dice with $80 million in contracts for the pair of former San Francisco 49ers hoping they’ll get the best versions of Greenlaw and Hufanga.

“Boom or bust, it feels like,” The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia said on “The Ryen Russillo Show” on March 11.”I did make a joke on a group chat earlier that the 100 snaps those guys are going to play together next year are going to be electric … which is a joke … but if it hits, it’s going to be really exciting. I like the scheme fit because (defensive coordinator) Vance Joseph’s defense is just like chaos, blitzing, being creative. Like this is not a defense that lines up and just plays. They do all kinds of things. I think those two players specifically thrive in that chaotic atmosphere … So I hope they both stay healthy. They’re both very fun players, athletic players.”

Greenlaw signed a 3-year, $35 million contract. Hufanga, who earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022, signed a 3-year, $45 million contract.

The Broncos already have one of the NFL’s best defenses. They made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season largely on the backs of that unit, which led the NFL in sacks and featured NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II at cornerback.

Greenlaw’s Tragic Super Bowl Moment

Greenlaw was running onto the field in Super Bowl LVIII to join the defense against the Kansas City Chiefs when he appeared to lose his footing and slip a little bit. That’s when he crumpled to the ground with what proved to be a torn Achilles tendon.

Greenlaw was on the PUP (physically unable to perform list) after undergoing surgery not long after the overtime loss to the Chiefs and tried to return for 2 games late in the 2024 season but was shut down for the rest of the season after experience pain in his calf.

Greenlaw has spent his entire career with the 49ers after he was selected in the fifth round (No. 148 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft out of Arkansas and just finished the final season of the 2-year, $16.4 million contract he signed in September 2022.

Hufanga One of NFL’s Best Safeties at One Point

On February 11, USA Today’s Tyler Dragon recommended the Broncos sign Hufanga — and that was before the Broncos found themselves with an extra $20 million plus in salary cap space thanks to the NFL’s salary cap going up again in 2025.

“Hufanga has been banged up the last two seasons, playing just a combined 17 games while dealing with a torn ACL and other injuries,” Dragon wrote. “Hufanga is one of the NFL’s better safeties when he’s on the field. Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Pat Surtain and Hufanga would be a scary duo in Denver’s defensive backfield.”