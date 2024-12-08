History-Making Former Broncos QB Turns Heads With New Team

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on before facing the New Orleans Saints.

The Denver Broncos have settled their quarterback position with Bo Nix at the helm. However, they cycled through 12 different starting QBs since Peyton Manning last took a snap for the organization.

One of those QBs was Teddy Bridgewater, and he is back in the news.

A former first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater started 14 games for the Broncos in 2021. Bridgewater, now a high school coach, won his first championship.

“Louisville Football legend Teddy Bridgewater has led Miami Northwestern (FL) to the 3A state title in his first year as head coach, after defeating Eau Gallie 40-0!” 35KYSports posted on X on December 7.

Bridgewater was 7-7 as the Broncos starter.

He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,052 yards with 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his lone season.

Sean Payton: Teddy Bridgewater ‘One of My Favorite Players’

The Vikings selected Bridgwater with the No. 32 overall pick in 2014. He spent the first four seasons of his 10-year career there, suffering a career-altering knee injury in 2016. Bridgwater admits being “young” and “trapped” in being a “football player 24-7.”

He said his perspective changed after his injury.

“I realized that I’m only a football player for three hours on a Sunday afternoon,” Bridgewater told the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett in December 2023. “Outside of that, I’m Theodore Bridgewater, so it just put everything into perspective and it really helped me not even have to think about not being a starter (anymore). It’s like, ‘Man, I still got purpose.’ And my purpose is bigger than the game of football. Football is just a platform that I have.”

Bridgewater later looked back on that time as an integral part of his journey

“Everything happens for a reason,” Bridgewater said, per Birkett. “Injuries, highs, lows, the success, the failures. It all, it builds character, and that’s what it did for me. Like I never look like, ‘Oh man, what if?’ Nah. Whatever was meant for me, it played out the exact way it was meant. And I’m still with that mindset every day and I’m just really appreciative that I’m in Year 10, I tell everyone this is my last year, so I’m in my final year and I’m just enjoying it all, man.”

After one more season with the Vikings in 2017, Bridgewater joined the New Orleans Saints in free agency, and there, Bridgewater played for current Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Payton also made a familiar reference when discussing Bridgewater.

“Those kids have no idea how lucky they are,” Payton said, per Peter King for Football Morning In America in February, reacting to Bridgwater’s decision. “One of my favorite players ever. And one of the best leaders I’ve been around. He’s like Ferris Bueller—everyone just followed him. He’ll do a phenomenal job.”

Bridgewater, then a member of the Detroit Lions, announced he would retire following the 2023 season before the campaign ended. He said he also contemplated retiring following the 2022 season before joining the Lions.

However, he later teased a return to the NFL.

So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run,” Bridgwater said in a post on X in November. “I can’t wait to return back to the NFL”

Teddy Bridgewater Made Broncos History, Changed NFL

Bridgewater logged four seasons with double-digit starts, two of which came after his devastating injury. His season with Denver was one of them, and he was the first black quarterback to open the season as the Broncos starter.

“It’s a great milestone,” Bridgewater told reporters in September 2014. “There will be a ton of young athletes who come after me and hopefully I can be a source of motivation to them, moving forward, whether it’s Black quarterbacks who are kids right now. It’s a unique opportunity I am grateful for. I get to go out and compete for this organization and hopefully try to get the organization back to where it was in 2015.”

Bridgewater finished his NFL career (at least for now) having completed 66.4% of his passes for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. He also earned a Pro Bowl trip in 2105.

Moreover, his impact on the league will always be undeniable for having changed the NFL.