Broncos Advised to ‘Consider Tanking’ for 2025 NFL Draft

It’s a sad fact that barring some sort of miracle, the Denver Broncos aren’t really going anywhere in 2024. It’s the result of doing a poor job at just about everything football-related over the last decade — bad drafts, bad contracts, bad trades, bad coaching, bad play … you name it, the Broncos did it.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine put the Broncos at the top of his list of teams who should consider tanking in 2024 in order to set themselves up for a better draft position in 2025.

“The Russell Wilson trade has undoubtedly set back the franchise a few years,” Ballentine wrote. “A bit of patience is going to be required and playing for the 2025 draft could put the Broncos in a position to make a bigger leap next season.”

The Broncos’ trade to obtain Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson before the 2022 season cost the team a king’s ransom of draft capital — two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick — but Denver still has $85 million in dead money on its books over the next two seasons after releasing Wilson just two years into a 5-year, $245 million contract extension.

The Broncos weren’t done giving away first-round picks — they traded a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in Feb. 2023 exchange f0r the rights to head coach Sean Payton.

Broncos Drafted Quarterback in First Round in ’24

The Broncos hope they already have the key building block to their franchise’s future with quarterback Bo Nix, their 2024 first-round pick (No. 12 overall).

Even if Nix works out — which is a big “IF” — the Broncos still have plenty of holes to fill all over the field and aren’t in a position to hand out big contracts right now. Two big examples of this are letting center Lloyd Cushenberry go to the Tennessee Titans on a 4-year, $50 million free-agent contract and releasing safety Justin Simmons in a salary cap move after he made his third consecutive NFL All-Pro Team in 2023.

“Not every team that should be looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft is looking for quarterback talent,” Ballentine wrote. “The Broncos have already staked the future of the franchise on Bo Nix after the 2024 NFL draft. They shouldn’t go back on that regardless of what 2024 looks like.

“Sean Payton’s team has multiple other needs that the next draft class could fulfill, though. B/R’s very early 2025 NFL mock draft featured four defensive linemen, two cornerbacks and one offensive tackle. The Broncos could still use an infusion of young talent on the defensive line, another elite corner across from Patrick Surtain II or an heir apparent to Garrett Bolles at left tackle.”

What Would Tanking Look Like for Broncos?

The Broncos might not have to tank — if they slightly underperform they could end up with a top five pick in 2025.

Vegas Insiders shows the Broncos have an over/under win total set at 5.5 wins for 2024, which means a 4-13 record is very much in play — the Washington Commanders went 4-13 in 2023 and ended up with the No. 2 overall pick.