Broncos QB Bo Nix Will Have His Superpower This Year, Says Ex-Pro Bowler

Bo Nix took awhile to get back on the field this offseason, but former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay says he is there to stay.

At least for 2026.

Nix suffered a broken ankle in January’s playoff win over the Bills, which held him out until Denver’s mandatory minicamp in June.

Once the Broncos’ standout quarterback did return to the field, Lindsay was impressed with Nix’s movements.

“He was out there (in minicamp) and he looked really, really good moving around,” Lindsay told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “We know Bo Nix’s superpower is his ability to move and get the first down, because he is one of the faster quarterbacks in this league. It was really cool and encouraging to see him making the plays.”

Nix, who is expected to be fully cleared for training camp at the end of the month, carried the ball 83 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns a season ago, finishing 11th in the NFL in rushing yards.

The Broncos may have made the Super Bowl if he stayed healthy, but his ankle injury at the end of their AFC Divisional Round victory over the Bills cratered those hopes.

While his limited availability during offseason work led to some concerns, Lindsay says the coast is clear for a healthy and strong campaign for Nix in 2026.

“He’s going to be just fine this year,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay: Nix’s Ankle Could Be Problematic Down the Road

Lindsay is currently a radio host for 104.3 The Fan in Denver and has kept close tabs on the situation.

He acknowledges there is legitimate concern about Nix’s ankle because it’s needed to be surgically repaired multiple times.

Nix, who is 26 years old as he enters into his third season in the NFL, may need to evolve his game as time goes on, and Lindsay expects to see that development beginning in 2026.

“I don’t know what it will look like three years from now, but we’re all-in about this year,” Lindsay said. “I think you’re going to see a quarterback that’s going to stay in the pocket a little bit longer, climb that pocket, work on the pocket presence so he doesn’t have to utilize his legs that much. Now he can be smarter.”

Broncos Not Pegged As True Super Bowl Contenders

Denver is coming off a 14-3 campaign, and if Nix is healthy, expectations will be high internally for another deep playoff run.

However, the analytical projections are a bit more pessimistic. The Broncos have slotted in at No. 15 in ESPN’s FPI rankings heading into the season.

The Bills are seen as the team to beat in the AFC, followed by the Ravens, Chargers, Chiefs and Bengals.

Nix’s availability and development is huge. He has been solid in his first two seasons in the NFL, and a move up toward stardom would help Denver close the gap on the other talented teams in the conference.