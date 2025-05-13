Broncos Face a Familiar Foe on Christmas Day

The Denver Broncos have high hopes heading into the 2025 NFL season. After all, they’ve ended their playoff drought with a rookie quarterback and a spotty run game. With more experience, Bo Nix can withstand the pressure of an NFL season. Meanwhile, RJ Harvey could unlock a potent Broncos ground attack.

While Broncos fans can dream about a potential playoff home game, the team must still navigate the rigorous 17-game regular season. Their full schedule might not be available, but they’ve shared a glimpse of their 2025 campaign by revealing their Christmas Day opponent. Facing them during that primetime Thursday Night Football showdown are their division rivals, the Denver Broncos.

Christmas in KC 🎄❄️ pic.twitter.com/WevLqVQ2w5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2025

Though the Chiefs won the AFC West, the Broncos were one of only two teams to defeat them in the regular season. It would have been a sweep for Denver if not for that blocked Wil Lutz 35-yard field goal attempt by Kansas City’s Mike Danna.

Winning that game at Arrowhead Stadium would have put the league on notice about the Broncos, a team that competed against the defending Super Bowl champions despite the cap casualties caused by Russell Wilson’s release.

The Broncos did avenge that November 10 defeat to the Chiefs almost two months later. However, that 38-0 outcome comes with a disclaimer because Kansas City rested its starters for the inconsequential game. Nix (321 yards, four touchdowns) dominated Carson Wentz and the Chiefs’ reserves to complete their first double-digit winning season since 2015.

This away game against the Chiefs contributes to the Broncos’ ranking 15th in terms of strength of schedule based on the opponents’ winning percentage from last year. Among AFC West teams, their opponents’ .505 winning percentage ranks third behind the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers (both at .522).

The Broncos Have Some Catching Up to Do with the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos may have won their last game against the Chiefs, but they still trail in the all-time tally. The Football Database reveals that Kansas City leads the all-time series, 73-57, which dates back to their days in the American Football League.

Denver lost 19 of their first 20 games against the Chiefs spanning nine years. Conversely, the Broncos’ longest winning streak against Kansas City was eight games, stretching from October 24, 1976, to October 28, 1979.

Likewise, Denver won its only playoff encounter against the Chiefs on January 4, 1998. Terrell Davis scored both Broncos touchdowns and finished with 101 rushing yards in their 14-10 victory during the AFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs have had the Broncos’ number throughout the last decade. From November 15, 2015, to January 2025, the Broncos won only two of their last 19 matches. However, those two victories came within their last three encounters.

London Calling for the Broncos

In addition to their Christmas Day clash with the Chiefs, the Denver Broncos will also fly across the pond for their October 12 game versus the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. It is one of the seven NFL International Series games scheduled this season, which also includes stops in Sao Paulo, Dublin, Berlin, and Madrid.

As 9News’ Mike Klis tweeted, “Broncos made it clear at owners meetings they preferred Berlin, Germany for their international game, but the Colts ‘protected’ the Broncos as an opponent for Lucas Oil Stadium. At least the Broncos will play for the first time at Tottenham.”

The Broncos have a 1-1 record in international games, tying them with five other teams (Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Detroit Lions). They lost their overseas debut against the San Francisco 49ers, 24-16, on October 31, 2010, at Wembley Stadium. Twelve years later, Denver defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, in the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have marketing access to Mexico as part of the league’s International Marketing Home Areas initiative. Ironically, the NFL hasn’t played in the United States’ southern neighbors since 2022.