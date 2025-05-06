Denver Broncos Find Late Gem in Former College Basketball Player That Started 44 Career Games

Broncos find hidden gem

The Denver Broncos have found a hidden gem in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos drafted Caleb Lohner in the seventh round with the 241st overall pick. Lohner is an interesting story because he played college basketball for Baylor from 2022-2023 after transferring from BYU where he played from 2020-22.

Last season was his first time playing college football as he played in all 12 games catching four passes. Lohner was very excited to play in his first collegiate game against Baylor last season.

“It was awesome. It was everything I expected and more. It was an awesome win—fun to see the team out there. For me, it was fun to see how the game operates, how the pregame works, and how the process of the game works. But it was awesome. It makes me excited for our next opponent.”

Head coach Sean Payton feels like he got one of the better athletes in draft class despite his limited experience.

“We’re late in this draft, and you’re rooting for some guys and you see the upside — he’s (6-foot-7), 245 (pounds),” Payton told media in Denver. “You can see the basketball skill set — that’s easy — at a high level. And then you’re looking at a small amount of playing time, and yet enough to where you’re watching him.

“I think the other thing that helped was watching him at the Big 12 pro day. There’s just a few plays that you see movement skills and, man, there’s a lot to work with.”

Lohner reminds coaches of former NFL player Jimmy Graham.

Many scouts compared Lohner to former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham because of his athleticism and his transition from becoming a basketball player to a football one. Payton knows Graham very well from their days with the New Orleans Saints.

“It’s kind of one of those things where the body types of tight end, it’s not like they’re making less of them,” he added. “They may be playing volleyball, they may be playing basketball, but it’s projecting. And then when you get a chance to see him play football, you know he goes through a season of putting pads on. But his movement skills and his height, weight, and his hand-eye coordination, there’s a lot of developmental upside, and we’re excited about that.”

Lohner has the competitive edge that Payton desires in his players. Payton can use him in many ways like he was able to use Graham with the New Orleans Saints.

Lohner transitioned from basketball to football

During Lohner’s college playing career, he had to learn the playbook from scratch, understand blocking assignments, and adjust to the physical toll of football. His basketball background gave him an edge, particularly in spacing, timing, and leverage. His ability to out-jump safeties and out-run linebackers made him a nightmare matchup. As he enters into his first year, he could be a centerpiece of the offense and a breakout star across the league. The hope for Payton and the Broncos is for Lohner to be the next basketball-turned-football player to have success in the league.