Broncos Get Eyebrow-Raising Update on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

The Denver Broncos have had the Kansas City Chiefs’ number in three straight meetings, and that of Patrick Mahomes in two of their last three encounters. However, a new eyebrow-raising report suggests the Broncos could be facing the Mahomes of old on “Monday Night Football.”

“It’s been nine months to the day since Patrick Mahomes was lying on this field, grabbing his left knee, having torn multiple ligaments. But Patrick said he never doubted that he’d be ready for this day, Week 1 of the 2026 season. Mahomes said his rehab journey back to health was long and tiring. But he said it also reminded him about his love for the game. He said going to the Super Bowl, it’s great. Something he’s done five times before, with three Super Bowl MVPs,” ESPN’s Lisa Salter said on “NFL Live” on September 14.

“But he also said what sometimes gets lost in striving for all that success is the appreciation for the day-to-day grind. And he said that having rehabbed his way back from a major injury for the first time, really in his career, it really brought that love back for him. Mahomes says his knee feels good. Really good. So much, in fact, he said he doesn’t even really think about it anymore, when he’s out on the field.”

Mahomes defeated the Broncos 12 straight times before suffering his first defeat in 2023. He is still 2-2 over the last four.

Still, this meeting is significant for both sides.

Being the start of a new season, both teams are looking to start what they hope is a Super Bowl run, and going up 1-0 in the AFC West is a good way to go about that. That the Broncos have, at the very least, stemmed the tide only adds to the anticipation for the matchup.

Patrick Mahomes Taking Precautions Ahead of Inevitable vs Broncos

Mahomes is feeling healthy. The Broncos also have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It is unclear how the pass rush will look without Jonathon Cooper, though. The Chiefs QB is not going out on the field unprotected as he awaits the inevitable on the field.

“He said that first hit tonight will be when he really knows that he’s back, and that he’s good to go,” Salter said. “He will be wearing a protected knee brace, one that was customized with his specific type of injury in mind. He’s been using that brace throughout training camp and says that he’s completely comfortable with it.”

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had surgery on his ankle this offseason, but likewise appears no worse for the wear.

Both QBs will face their first true test in primetime on “Monday Night Football.”