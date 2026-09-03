Broncos Get Strong Words About Potential Jonathon Cooper Replacement

The Denver Broncos must replace starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper for an indeterminate amount of time. The Broncos have several in-house candidates in a position to take advantage of the opportunity, including Jonah Elliss.

A second-generation Bronco, Elliss has flashed since entering the league. However, more is required of a starter.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker believes a more consistent role will help.

“The Broncos return the nucleus of their stingy defense in 2025, including a defensive line that’s one of the foremost in the league. However, standout edge defender Jonathon Cooper is out for an undetermined amount of time after also being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List,” Locker wrote on September 2, picking Elliss as a player who will “step up” in 2026.

“Sans Cooper and his 176 pressures since 2023, the Broncos will have to turn to their front-four depth, which includes Elliss. The 2024 third-round pick has appeared on 811 snaps as a pro, amassing 44 pressures and 29 stops in the process as a backup. If Elliss can improve upon his 61.8 PFF pass-rush grade as a second-year player, it would help offset the loss of Cooper and John Franklin-Myers along Denver’s defensive line.”

Cooper is on the commissioners exempt list amid an ongoing legal matter over an alleged domestic violence incident. Franklin-Myers signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Jonah Elliss Could Replace Jonathon Cooper for Broncos

In 30 career games, Elliss has recorded 66 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, all while coming off the Broncos’ bench.

However, the Broncos list former UFL standout Dondrea Tillman behind Cooper on their depth chart. That depth chart is unofficial. It also only lists one player in each slot. It could indicate Elliss is the top option behind Cooper and Nik Bonitto, whom the Broncos list him behind.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider explained Elliss and Que Robinson’s potential roles.

“The Broncos are operating on the assumption that they won’t have Cooper in the lineup. The silver lining is that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be able to achieve the goals he established early in the season — finding more time on the field for Robinson and third-year edge rusher Jonah Elliss, who will likely get the first crack at replacing Cooper in the starting lineup,” Kosmider wrote on September 2.

“The 2024 third-round pick out of Utah played 38 percent of Denver’s defensive snaps in each of his first two seasons.”

Que Robinson Looms Large for Jonah Elliss

Robinson was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft. He played in six games as a rookie, finishing with 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks. He figures to garner more playing time this season, at least while Cooper is out.

“Robinson produced an 18.4 percent pressure rate in the preseason, ranking fourth out of 169 players credited with at least 35 defensive pass-rush snaps, according to TruMedia,” Kosmider wrote. “He had four quarterback hits, routinely moving passers off their marks as he waved his rangy arms in pursuit. When the Broncos open the regular season on Sept. 14 at Kansas City, they are expecting more of the same from a young player who has suddenly been thrust into a far more substantial role.”

Ellis has battled injuries at times so far in his career. The second-year pro, Jones, could be on the field often this coming season.