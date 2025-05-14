NFL Team Heading To London

The Denver Broncos will travel to London this season for a regular-season game against the New York Jets. The Broncos are excited about the chance to play in the NFL International Game this season. In an article by Aric Dilalla, Broncos President Damani Leech expresses his thoughts on playing overseas.

“The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets,” Broncos President Damani Leech said. “Broncos Country has no borders, and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can’t wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos’ proud international history.”

In recent years, the NFL has made a concerted effort to grow the game internationally, and the Broncos are one of the better teams that have embraced the global push more. It will be the 10th time that the Broncos will be participants in the NFL’s International Series.

Playing overseas in the NFL

Playing overseas also provides a different kind of exposure. For younger players, it’s a chance to see a new part of the world and play in front of international fans. For veterans and team leadership, it’s an opportunity to grow the franchise’s brand and be part of the NFL’s global expansion efforts. The Broncos have shown a willingness to adapt their schedule, travel plans, and marketing strategy to fully capitalize on the international stage.

Of course, there are challenges such as long flights, disrupted routines, and unfamiliar environments. But Denver can turn this into a strength during the season as they can build valuable team building.

The NFL’s International Series is part of a broader effort to grow American football outside the United States. By sending teams like the Jaguars abroad, the league hopes to inspire interest in a sport still foreign to many. The Broncos, with their consistent overseas presence, have become a key player in this initiative.

The Broncos wanted to play Germany

Denver’s first choice was to play in Germany, as they would have been one of two teams to play in Berlin for the first time.

“Berlin is the first choice with London being the second choice,’‘ Leech said at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “On the Berlin side, I’d personally say I was surprised. Sean (Payton, the Broncos’ head coach) vocalized his interest in playing in Germany. I think some of that goes back to he likes to travel. I think he likes the team being alone-ish together, and what that does from a culture standpoint with the team. He likes the idea of being first and playing in a city like Berlin for the first time in the NFL regular season.”

The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur, which is one of London’s oldest stadiums. It should be a great matchup between the Broncos and Jets, many fans will be looking forward to the matchup.