Broncos in Danger of OL Injury Crisis After Season-Ending Injury

The Denver Broncos‘ offensive line was once again one of the league’s best in 2025. The unit surrendered the second-fewest sacks in the NFL, behind only the Chicago Bears and ultra-nifty quarterback Caleb Williams.

The line also ranked amongst the league’s top units in ESPN’s advance metrics, ‘Pass Block Win-Rate’ (8th) and ‘Run Block Win-Rate’ (4th).

However, the franchise announced some unfortunate news on Wednesday after practice concerning backup interior offensive lineman Michael Deiter. Head coach Sean Payton, whilst speaking to the media, revealed that Deiter will miss the entirety of the 2026 season with a quad injury.

“Michael Deiter suffered a season-ending quad injury in practice on Monday, Sean Payton announced.” DNVR’s Zac Stevens reported on Aug. 12.

The injury actually initially occurred the day prior, on Tuesday, when Deiter was carted off the practice field.

“Broncos center Micahel Deiter is being carted off the practice field.” Henry Chisholm reported back on Aug. 11. “Deiter are down three centers now, after injuries to Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth earlier in camp. Looks like extended work for Weber State’s Gavin Ortega on Friday in the first preseason game.”

Despite being the third choice center coming into camp, Deiter was practicing with the first team the point of his injury after injuries to Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth, the former of which signed a four year, $48 million extension with the team back in November.

The former third round pick, Deiter, played out his rookie contract in Miami, where he spent time in and out of the lineup, playing in 52 games and starting 23.

Whilst Deiter was subsequently cut by the Texans the August after signing a one-year deal with them in 2023, the Ohio native was bought back to the active roster the following month and started 10 games for them over the course of the rest of the season.

He then spent the past two seasons as a depth option for the Washington Commanders, during which he started two gams, before being signed by the Broncos in January 2026.

Will the Denver Broncos Avoid a Crisis at Center?

By the time the start of Wednesday’s practice rolled around, the Broncos did not have a healthy center on the 90-man roster.

The good news for Denver is that although he is not fully practicing yet, Wattenberg has been back on the practice field since Monday, albeit in a limited capacity.

There is little question that Payton and general manager George Paton will look to add another body at center as soon as possible, with likely recruits coming over the next few days.

Former Dolphin James Daniels, who has experience at center or guard, may well be an option for the Broncos. The team could also look to add ex-Chicago Bears backup Ryan Bates, who is still sub-30 years of age.

But potentially the most obvious pairing, however, is a return for interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, who spent three years in Denver – including none that overlapped with Payton, who ultimately oversaw the now-33 year old’s release just over a month into his tenure in March 2023.