Broncos Predicted to Land New 6-foot-5 Playmaker for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos could soon be in the market for a new tight end.

As predicted by ESPN’s Jordan Reid in his 2027 NFL Mock Draft, he projects the Broncos to land Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson with the No. 18 overall pick. While the Broncos currently have Evan Engram as its starting tight end, the veteran is entering the final year of his deal and will be a free agent next offseason.

Reid essentially predicts that the Broncos will draft the 6-foot-5 tight end as its new starting tight end to replace Engram.

“Sean Payton has used tight ends heavily in the past, as they often fill his ‘Joker’ position, but he hasn’t found that guy yet in Denver,” said Reid. “With Evan Engram a pending free agent and Adam Trautman primarily a blocker, the Broncos are looking for a more well-rounded player at the position. Johnson would fulfill that, having the alignment versatility to play inline or in the slot. He has solid hands and is a good-enough run blocker. Denver spent two Day 3 picks on tight ends in April, but that wouldn’t stop them from taking Johnson here.”

Former Broncos Tight End Gives High Praise to Jamari Johnson

Johnson would be the second tight end selected in the draft after LSU’s Trey’Dez Green based upon Reid’s projections. The junior tight end produced 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns last season, working behind Kenyon Sadiq, who was selected in the first round by the New York Jets this year. He’ll work as the primary tight end this season.

Former Broncos tight end Jake Butt — who is now a college football analyst — went so far as to claim that Johnson is a part of the top receiving core in college footbal.

“I would put his top three pass catchers in Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and the tight end Jamari Johnson,” said Butt on Big Ten Network. “That’s three of the best that you can find in all of college football.”

Olivia Cleary of Oregon Ducks on SI outlined just what makes Johnson stand out as a tight end:

“His 15.9 yards per reception was already impressive for a tight end, but his efficiency becomes even more notable when compared with some of the biggest names at the position. Johnson averaged more yards per reception in 2025 than Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Brock Bowers did during their respective high-volume seasons.”

Jamari Johnson Could Replace Evan Engram as Broncos’ Starting Tight End

Engram inked a two-year, $23 million deal with the Broncos during the offseason last year. Engram — who will turn 32 years old in September — didn’t exactly light it up with 50 catches for 461 yards and just one touchdown last season.

Assuming he turns in a similar level of production this season, the Broncos wouldn’t lost much by moving off of Engram, who is likely on the downside of his career.

Meanwhile, Adam Trautman is primarily a blocking tight end, producing 20 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown last season. Head coach Sean Payton likes having him around due to his blocking ability and the fact that he’s a former member of the New Orleans Saints, originally suiting up for Payton in New Orleans during the 2020 season.

Don’t be surprised if the Broncos target a tight end high in next year’s draft to replace Engram as a new weapon for Bo Nix, a fellow Ducks alum.