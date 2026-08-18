Broncos RJ Harvey Aims for NFL’s Top RB Room

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That may be a lofty goal to be the best running back room in the NFL. Coming off a season in which Harvey only started 7 games as a rookie in 2025 with 540 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 356 yards and 5 scores. He will continue to share the backfield with returning veteran J.K. Dobbins. He suffered a season-ending midfoot ligament tear (a Lisfranc-type foot injury) against the Raiders. Dobbins was the leading rusher last year even with the injury for the Broncos, amassing 772 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Broncos RB Depth Chart

The Denver Broncos current depth chart lists J.K. Dobbins returning as the starter, with RJ Harvey as the RB2 backup. Tyler Badie is listed as the third option. After Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin is listed fourth. Jonah Coleman, who Sean Payton had high praise for, is sitting at the back of the depth chart with Cody Schrader.

RB1: J.K. Dobbins

RB2: RJ Harvey

RB3: Jonah Coleman

RJ Harvey may have goals of being the best running back room in the NFL, but how does the running back room stack up against the rest of the AFC West?

AFC West Running Back Rooms

The AFC West features some big names in the backfield, with some new names and faces added to the mix in 2026. I took a look at the running back rooms of the Top-3 backs in each Running Back room to see how Denver stacks up.

(in no particular order)

1. Denver Broncos – J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman

Dobbins is a very solid running back when healthy. If his foot is fully healed, he can get back on track to his 5.0 yards per carry average from 2025. RJ Harvey is a versatile back that can be a great option in the receiving game, and can be explosive as a runner. The young Jonah Coleman is already impressing head coach Sean Payton and can add depth to this 1-2 punch. Jaleel McLaughlin is still a factor, and it will be interesting to see whether they keep a 4th running back.

2. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Laube

Ashton Jeanty had a productive yet difficult rookie year. With a lack of weapons in the passing game, Jeanty was able to be keyed in on by opposing defenses. Jeanty still ran for 975 yards and 5 scores on the ground to go with 346 yards and 5 TDs receiving. Mike Washington, selected in the 4th round in the draft this year. He impressed with rushing 6 times for 63 yards in the first preseason game with the Cardinals . Washington provides the Raiders with a versatile depth piece with Dylan Laube.

3. Kansas City Chiefs – Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson

Kenneth Walker III is the reigning Super Bowl MVP that the Chiefs will be able to use as a dynamic runner and receiving option. He is also the only running back in this group that has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season. Walker did so rushing for 1,050 in 2022, and last season in the Seattle Seahawks ‘ march to a Super Bowl with 1,027 yards on the ground. Demercado adds depth behind him, coming over from Arizona along with Nebraska rookie Emmett Johnson, who was drafted in the 5th round in the 2026 draft. Johnson led the nation in all of college football in yards from scrimmage in the 2025 season with 151.8 yards per game and was 4th overall in rushing yards.

4. Los Angeles Chargers – Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal

Omarion Hampton showed promise as a rookie last year, but only started 6 games before being injured. Can he stay healthy enough to prove he is the back deserving of the 18th overall pick in the 2024 draft? Keaton Mitchell ran for a 5.8-yard-per-carry average behind Derrick Henry and the Ravens last year and has considerable speed. At the same time, Vidal is a proven third option who started 10 games in 2025. Vidal filled in for an injured Hampton last year with 643 yards on the ground.

Broncos Have To Prove It

Harvey and the Broncos have a very good running back room, but the AFC West is competitive and filled with big-name runners. That includes Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City. To be the best running back room in the NFL, the Broncos will first have to prove it can stay healthy and be the best in the West. Denver very well has the best 1-2 punch in the division. With J.K. Dobbins back, and adding Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos are primed for another deep playoff run.