Broncos Suggested to Trade For $12 Million Former First Round Pick RB

The Denver Broncos finished 16th in rushing yards per game (112.2) last season. Despite this respectable result, the Broncos had no running back going over 513 yards. However, this RB by committee approach did enough to carry the team to the playoffs.

Still, the Broncos recognized their backfield’s weakness by selecting RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. If ESPN’s Mike Clay’s stat projections (1,198 yards from scrimmage, 7 touchdowns) stick, Harvey will add teeth to Denver’s rushing attack.

While taking Harvey might have solidified their rotation, The Draft Network’s Justin Melo believes the Broncos can do better by trading for Travis Etienne. Melo wrote on May 21, “Harvey, Etienne, and Estime would form a stellar three-man rotation.” Estime finished his rookie season with 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Melo further reasoned out, “The Denver Broncos invested a top-60 selection in Harvey, showcasing terrific faith in his abilities. It could pay major dividends, but relying on a rookie starter always comes with some inherent risk. … This room would benefit from having more experience, especially since Bo Nix is a sophomore quarterback.”

Melo also identified the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens as teams that should trade for the two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

This text suggests that Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie could be trading pieces for Etienne. Though this transaction looks enticing, the Broncos must weigh their options before heeding this suggestion.

Is Travis Etienne Trending Down?

After skipping his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, Etienne completed two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Those outputs have the former Clemson standout trending as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ lead running back.

However, while Etienne played 15 games last season, he established career lows in rushing attempts (150), rushing yards (558), and touchdowns (2). Those numbers led to a drastic drop in his Pro Football Focus overall grade from 77 in 2023 to 60.7 last season.

Conversely, Tank Bigsby might have unseated him as the Jaguars’ lead RB by finishing with 168 carries for 766 yards and seven touchdowns.

Worst yet, the Jaguars made a conscious effort to bolster their running back depth chart. In addition to drafting Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, Jacksonville signed undrafted free agent Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Etienne’s roster spot is in danger if any of those running backs pan out. However, a change of atmosphere might do wonders for the fifth-year player.

Broncos Could Get an Inexpensive but Experienced RB

Etienne could thrive as the ‘joker’ in Sean Payton’s offense. After all, he’s had 1,046 receiving yards in three NFL seasons. If the Broncos heed Melo’s suggestion, they are getting a running back that would cost only $6.1 million in 2025 because the Jaguars picked Etienne’s fifth-year option.

With one year left on his rookie scale deal, Travis Etienne will be auditioning for his second contract wherever he ends up playing. Should he become a Bronco, he must contend for snaps with Harvey (the presumptive lead RB) and whoever remains after the trade.

Coincidentally, the Broncos will host the Jaguars in Week 16, giving Etienne a perfect revenge game should Denver acquire him.