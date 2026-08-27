Former Denver Broncos Super Bowl Champion Enraged Over New Druski Skit

On August 26, comedian and actor Druski, released a new skit on his instagram about NFL players who get CTE. The post was captioned with, “ATHLETES GET CONCUSSIONS & LOSE THEIR MINDS.”

CTE is a progressive degenerative brain disease caused by repeated hits to the head commonly found in former football and NFL players. However, this disease can only be confirmed via autopsy after death.

While Druski’s intention was likely meant to poke fun at NFL players, it has struck nerve with former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion in particular.

Retired Safety T.J. Ward Visibly Upset Over Druski’s CTE Comedy Skit

Three-time Pro Bowler and Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion T.J. Ward, is not a fan of Druski’s tone deaf new skit. Ward, 39, is now a co-host of the podcast, “Speakeasy,” where he opened up about the skit.

“When something is funny, it’s funny. Some of the situations in that skit, there were a couple of funny moments,” Ward began. “But overall, I’m going to put my sensitivity cap on like everyone else seems to do when affecting them.”

In the video, Druski plays an NFL player who gets a concussion in the middle of a game, and goes on an erratic rampage after.

“These are life-and-death situations,” Former Broncos safety continued. “At the end of the day, it’s a life-taking disease. And I think CTE, universally, is the only disease that’s allowed to be made fun of, which is crazy. You wouldn’t make fun of somebody with cancer, you wouldn’t make fun of somebody with dementia, you wouldn’t make fun of somebody with AIDS.

“You wouldn’t make fun of anyone with these diseases that are taking lives. But for some reason, across the universal platform … football players, people that have effects of collisions and CTE symptoms are the only people who are allowed to be made fun of.”

Heartbreaking: Former All-Pro Safety T.J. Ward went OFF on Druski for his newest skit making fun of CTE. "CTE is the only disease that is allowed to be made fun of… You wouldn't make fun of someone with cancer, dementia, or AIDS" Ward was on the verge of tears 😔💔 https://t.co/0wmIf95vG5 pic.twitter.com/fvVStWgAPe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 27, 2026

A recent study from researchers at Mass General Brigham, proved that 1-in-4 NFL players who appeared in at least one NFL game in their careers and died between 2016 and 2021 had CTE. And over 300 NFL players whose bodies have been autopsied had CTE.

Throughout Ward’s eight-season career, he suffered two grade 1 concussions. One in 2016, and one in 2017. While this number may seem small in comparison to other NFL players, Ward, like other players, are repeatedly getting hit in the head during games.

T.J. Ward’s Career With the Denver Broncos

After getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2010, T.J. Ward signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2014, after receiving second-team All-Pro honors in 2013.

He spent three seasons in Denver, where he was part of the “No Fly Zone,” an elite defensive secondary. Ward won Super Bowl 50 and was selected to two Pro Bowls with the Broncos.

He had three interceptions, five sacks, and 19 passes defended across three seasons.

Ward retired after one more NFL season in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He now co-hosts a sports and culture podcast with Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.