Broncos Land Two Players on NFL’s ‘All-Underpaid Team’

With $85 million in dead money over the next two seasons — thanks to Russell Wilson’s disastrous 5-year, $245 million contract extension in 2022— the Denver Broncos are a team looking for bargains wherever they can find them.

Landing two players on the NFL’s All-Underpaid Team is probably a good start.

The Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer put Denver guard Quinn Meinerz and outside linebacker Baron Browning on his team of the players with the most value making the last amount of money at every position.

“The Broncos’ offense disappointed last season, but don’t blame the fine run blocking of the line, led by Meinerz, who was helped by new left guard Ben Powers,” Iyer wrote. “(Browning) has found his niche as a well-rounded pass rusher and active upfield playmaker.”

Iyer’s quarterback on the All-Underpaid Team was Wilson, who the Pittsburgh Steelers will only have to pay $1.2 million in 2024, with the Broncos footing the other $39 million.

Meinerz Took Unusual Route to Become NFL Starter

Meinerz took an unusual path to the NFL. He started two seasons at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2018 and 2019 and sat out all of 2020 after the Division III season was canceled because of the pandemic before being drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Meinerz played his way into a starting role as a rookie in 2021, taking over at right guard in Week 9. He started all 13 games he played in 2022 and in 2023 started all 17 games for Denver and was good enough to be one of the top earners in the NFL’s Performance-Based Play bonus system, netting an extra $747,705 following the season.

Meinerz is in the fourth year of a 4-year, $4.78 million rookie contract he signed in 2021 and is in line to receive a major payday after this season when he becomes an unrestricted free agent — a contract that could surpass $20 million per year in annual salary.

Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom has the largest overall contract for the position in NFL history with a 5-year, $102.5 million contract extension signed in March 2023 which included $62.7 million in guaranteed money.

In April 2024, Let’s Talk Broncos’ Zach Segar projected Meinerz’s next contract to be for 4 years and $85 million with approximately $45 million guaranteed.

Browning Selected Seven Spots After Meinerz

Browning was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Ohio State — just seven spots after Meinerz at No. 105 overall.

Browning played as an inside linebacker as a rookie in 2021 before moving to outside linebacker. He had 5.0 sacks in 2022 in 14 games with 8 starts. In 2023, he missed the first seven games with injury and returned to play in the last 10 games, with 9 starts and 4.5 sacks.

Browning is in the final year of a 4-year, $4.7 million contract and could be an elite pass rusher if he’s able to play a full season.

“Though the injuries weren’t significant, they were enough to cost him a total of 12 games in the past three seasons,” wrote Mile High Huddle’s Rob Morris. “The Broncos shouldn’t commit a lot of money to a player who has missed a fair amount of time on the field.”