Jerry Jeudy Sets Record Straight on Trade From Broncos to Browns

The Denver Broncos made several high-profile changes to the roster during the 2024 offseason. They cut Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons among the most notable moves. They also traded former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

According to Jeudy, nothing that happened in his situation came as a surprise.

“It didn’t come out of the blue at all,” Jeudy said after practice on August 4, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on August 5. “I’m the one that decided that. I made the decision to come (to Cleveland) and I’m excited with my decision. … I actually came up to (the Broncos) and asked that I wanted a new atmosphere, a new change of scenery.”

Jeudy said he approached Head Coach Sean Payton with his request.

Payton declined, telling Jeudy that the Broncos loved him and wanted him to remain with the organization.

Jeudy, who also clashed with the media, said the Broncos understood his position after the season. The Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns on March 13 and signed him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension on March 19.

Jeudy said he decided upon the Browns due to their previous interest.

Jerry Jeudy Hopes to Reach ‘Full Potential’ After Trade From Broncos

Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2020 draft, also revealed why he felt he needed a change of scenery and asked for a trade.

“I want to be able to reach my full potential and I feel like that wasn’t going on (in Denver),” Jeudy said, per Tomasson. “So hopefully I get to be able to grow and win games and reach the goals that I want to reach.”

Jeudy set career highs in 2022 with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

However, he followed that with a 54-758-2 line amid a tumultuous season for the Broncos that saw Payton and Wilson bump heads in 2023.

“I wouldn’t just say it was Payton’s system,’’ Jeudy said about his step back, per Tomasson. “It’s just a lot for a receiver. You need everything to come together and connect all at once to be able to get the ball a lot.”

Jeudy notably slides into a similar role in Cleveland behind top option Amari Cooper.

Jeudy said that Broncos top wideout Courtland Sutton was “his dawg” and that he still keeps in touch with him and several other former teammates.

Broncos Bullish on Retooled WR Room

The Broncos have several options on the roster to try to replace Jeudy opposite Sutton. 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. leads the incumbent group. He was a Pro Bowl returnman as a rookie.

Payton has projected Mims for a large role, specifically with Jeudy out of the picture, noting they played the same role in the offense.

He has continued to tout the progress Mims has made during training camp.

“It’s been good, it’s been solid,” Payton told reporters on August 2. “He’s taken a ton of reps with the receivers. He knows what we’re doing. He’s got good speed and awareness. And then, obviously, we get that additional return role from him. But he’s doing well.”

Along with Mims and Sutton, veterans Tim Patrick Jr. and free agent acquisition Josh Reynolds have flashed in camp.

Rookies Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin Jr. have also turned heads at times.

With Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Super Bowl champion Phillip Dorsett headlining the depth options, the Broncos are deep at the wide receiver position. Whether or not they will be more productive in the passing game remains to be seen.