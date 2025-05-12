Denver Broncos Rookie Shines, Payton Compares to Saints Great Mike Thomas

The Denver Broncos ‘ 3rd round draft pick, Pat Bryant, had a great performance this weekend at the rookie mini-camp. The 6’3 200 lbs receiver from Illinois was one of the better receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. In a recent article on Denver Broncos.com by Aric DiLalla, Broncos head coach Sean Payton compares Bryant to one of his former players while he was with the New Orleans Saints.

“There were so many things about his game that reminded me of [former Saints WR] Mike Thomas,” Head Coach Sean Payton said after the draft.

Bryant was happy to hear Payton compare him to a great receiver such as Mike Thomas, but he knows he must control his own destiny and become a good version of himself.

“At the end of the day, I try to control my destiny,” Bryant said. “I’m trying to be the best Pat Bryant that I can be.”

Bryant has been one of the stars of the rookie mini camp as he has been battling first-round pick Jahdae Barron for contested jump balls during the camp.

“Great rep, iron sharpens iron, going against a great guy like that,” Bryant said. “We both got better. We work off each other. He could have easily taken me to the ground and ripped the ball out.”

Bryant brings a lot to the offense

Bryant offers a physical mismatch for most defensive backs. Whether he’s winning contested catches, boxing out corners in the red zone, or extending for back-shoulder throws, his size instantly makes him a reliable target, especially on third downs and in scoring situations.

Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix will love throwing to his big receiver this season. Bryant gives his signal-caller a safety blanket that can stretch the field or work the sidelines with precision. Bryant has had the opportunity to watch a few of the Broncos games and he likes what he sees in Nix.

“I’ve seen a lot of great things,” Bryant said of Nix. “Just having an opportunity to play with a great quarterback like Bo Nix, it will be very, very special.”

The Broncos knew what they were getting when they drafted Bryant, which is a big-bodied, athletic receiver with the tools to become a go-to option for years to come. With training camp on the horizon and preseason just around the corner, he has a chance to prove he belongs not just on the roster, but in the starting lineup.

Bryant college days

Bryant had a great career at the University of Illinois, which saw him earn second-team All-Big Ten player honors after catching 54 passes for 984 yards. Bryant is known for his sure hands as a receiver.

“That’s how I am as a receiver,” Bryant said of his sure hands. “My main focus is when the ball’s in the air, it’s mine, and I’m better than the man that’s in front of me.”

Denver will need that type of energy and much more from Bryant as he will be depended on as a key addition to the offense this season.